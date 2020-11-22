Huawei has given up: P40 Pro on Aurora Green leaks on Weibo showing its elegance

Since last year, Huawei’s smartphone division has not performed the way it did. The reason is clear: The sanctions imposed by the Donald Trump administration on China have prevented it not only from working with Google services, but also several other manufacturers in its production line.

It’s no coincidence that the launch of the P40 Pro didn’t have much of an impact. The top of the line, however, has respectable configurations that include the Kirin 990 chip, 8 GB of RAM and internal storage with UFS 3.0 technology, as well as four rear cameras, including a 50 MP main lens with optical stabilization from the image.

Launched in five colors – Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White, and Black – Huawei apparently gave up just in time to launch a sixth finish.

An Aurora Green colored P40 Pro has been posted on Weibo, the Chinese social network. With a blue-green effect with a mirror effect, the model attracts attention for its beauty, and brings Easter eggs from Frozen, from Disney. Remember that the code name for the P40 Pro during the development phase was “Elsa”.

The P40 Pro is on sale in some markets, such as Chinese. We will hardly see it in Brazil, even if last year the Chinese came back to Brazil with the P30 Pro, because without Google services, it is difficult to popularize a smartphone outside the Asian markets.

The company, however, continues to launch news in the country, mainly regarding its wearable devices. On the outside, its most recent flagship is the Mate 40 Pro, which may have a short lifespan given TSMC’s poor chip delivery before being barred from working with Huawei.

And would you like to see this year’s Huawei lineup leading the way here in Brazil, even though they don’t come with Google services? Tell us in the comments!

