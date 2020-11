It felt really good – the soul of all Veilchen fans, and in particular the soul of the center-forward. With two goals in the 3-0 (1-0) victory against SV Darmstadt, Pascal Testroet appeared on Sunday for his little birthday. The 30-year-old played his 100th second division game against Hessen (now 70 for Aue, before 30 for Dynamo Dresden), scoring 28 and 29 goals.