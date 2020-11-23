Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market Revolutionary Trends, Future Potential and Revenue Estimation in Industry Statistics

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global fuel cell commercial vehicle market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period 2019–2025, on account of favorable incentive programs by governments of several countries to boost the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles. Several governments across the globe are focusing on decreasing air pollution by encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles, which include fuel cell vehicles. These vehicles do not discharge harmful pollutants, such as hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds).”

Awareness about the advantages of green energy vehicles over internal combustion engine vehicles is increasing across the world. Many countries are implementing plans to promote the adoption of alternate-fuel vehicles, which, in turn, is boosting the growth of the fuel cell commercial vehicle market. For instance, the Ohio Development Services Agency runs the Alternative Fuel Transportation Program, which offers financial support to local governments, non-profit organizations, businesses, and school districts for the installation and purchase of alternative fueling, blending, and distribution facilities or terminals. Furthermore, in Luxembourg, buyers of fuel cell vehicles are benefitted from a tax allowance on the registration fees of $5,907.5 (EUR 5,000).

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to account for the largest share in the fuel cell commercial vehicle market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for low- or zero-emission vehicles in several countries of the region, coupled with the growing focus of fuel cell stack manufacturers on China for product manufacturing, is expected to boost the market growth in APAC.

The global fuel cell commercial vehicle market is at the nascent stage, witnessing gradual adoption of fuel cell vehicles across various countries. Major market players include Daimler AG, General Motors Company, Hyundai Motor Company, New Flyer Group Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, and Tata Motors Limited.