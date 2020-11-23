BusinessIndustriesSci-Tech

India Catalytic Converter Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast by 2030

psintelligence November 23, 2020
India Catalytic Converter Market
India Catalytic Converter Market Share

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Catalytic Converter Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (Catalytic Converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust from an internal combustion engine by catalyzing a redox reaction (an oxidation and a reduction reaction). The Indian catalytic converter market is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period (2020–2030), due to high vehicle production and growing personal vehicle ownership in India as a result of high economic growth and increase in disposable income. Moreover, the concerns toward growing air pollution and ways to mitigate the risk and achieve a sustainable habitat for everyone are driving the market in India).”

The stringent emission and fuel efficiency norms like Bharat Stage 6 are expected to drive the sale and adoption of catalytic converters in the Indian automotive industry. Although diesel vehicles are being one of the major causes of concern for environmental degradation, their role in transportation and logistics sector cannot be immediately substituted by other fuel sources. Thus, these vehicles will be bound to use efficient catalytic converters to overcome the emission regulations, and will drive the growth of the Indian catalytic converter market.

India Catalytic Converter Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the important players operating in the Indian catalytic converter market are Albonair GmbH, BASF SE, Corning Incorporated, Cummins Inc., Johnson Matthey, IBIDEN, Ngk Insulators Ltd., Umicore N.V., Unifrax, and Süd-Chemie India Pvt Ltd.

The report also includes geography-wise analysis of the Indian catalytic converter market. The major states covered in the report are the Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, and Delhi.

This study covers    

  • Historical and the present size of the India Catalytic Converter Market
  • Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
  • Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
  • Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
  • Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
  • Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
  • Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders
  • Major players operating in the market and their service offerings
  • Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market
