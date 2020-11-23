India Digital Freight Market Future Growth Statistic, Trends Analysis and Challenges

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “India Digital Freight Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The Indian digital freight matching market is presently at a nascent stage, but during the forecast period (2020–2030), the market is projected to witness extensive growth. The advancement of the market is significantly driven by the fact that India comprises a lucrative consumer base in the e-commerce industry. Moreover, the growing logistic industry in the country is further propelling the demand for digital freight matching services).”

One of the key trends witnessed in the Indian digital freight matching market is the inflow of hefty investments. In recent years, the market is witnessing increasing number of start-ups, who are heavily backed by substantial investments. These start-ups are receiving funds from different stakeholders, such as logistics companies, e-commerce giants, and venture capitalists, in order to expand their businesses. For instance, in December 2019, a leading e-commerce company, Walmart invested an amount of $60 million in Shadowfax, in its series D round of funding.

India Digital Freight Matching Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the Indian digital freight matching market are Zinka Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BlackBuck), Rivigo Services Pvt. Ltd., Shadowfax, Porter, Lalamove, Delhivery, LEAP India, 4tigo, GoJavas, Locus, LogiNext, and ElasticRun.

