Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Auto Dimming Mirror Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The global automotive auto dimming mirror market is expected to see substantial growth in the coming years due to increasing concerns for passenger safety, rise in production of passenger cars, and increasing demand for luxury features in passenger cars. The increasing number of road accidents across the world is a prime concern for passengers and drivers. To reduce accidents, vehicle manufacturers are integrating different safety features in automotive mirrors. This integration of safety features in vehicles is expected to drive the automotive auto dimming mirror market during the forecast period. These mirrors significantly reduce the glare of light coming from the trailing vehicles, thereby increasing visibility and reducing driver’s fatigue).”

Globally, Asia-Pacific has been the largest automotive auto dimming mirror market till now. The increasing vehicle sales, especially of passenger cars in countries such as China and India, are expected to benefit the market. In addition, the shift in preference of customers from car mileage to advanced safety features is another factor driving the growth of the market in this region.

The leading players in the industry include Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec Group Holdings Limited, Ficosa International, S.A., MURAKAMI CORPORATION, Magna International Inc., ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD., and Konview Electronics Corporation Limited.

