Solar Powered Vehicles Market Size, Share, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Solar Powered Vehicles Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The solar powered vehicles market size is expected to witness a notable growth during the forecast period, majorly driven by increased emphasis by governments of various countries to promote environment-friendly vehicles. Moreover, the declining prices of solar panels and technological advancements in the industry would continue to benefit the solar powered vehicles market during the forecast period. Solar powered vehicles use photovoltaic cells to convert solar energy into electrical energy (stored in a battery), to power the vehicle.)”

Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/solar-powered-vehicles-market/report-sample

Declining prices of solar panel, which form a major part of solar roof cost, are benefiting the solar powered vehicles market. The prices of solar panels have seen a significant decline over the last decade and the industry participants expect the prices to decline further by 25-27%, by 2022. Apart from this, technological advances by major car companies such as Audi AG would continue to help in faster adoption of solar panels in vehicles during the forecast period, thus benefiting the solar powered vehicles market.

The solar powered vehicles market is at a nascent stage, and is characterized by the presence of many small companies, such as Weifang Guangsheng New Energy Co., Ltd. Some of the key international automotive companies in the market include Ford Motor Company and Toyota Motor Corporation and Audi AG. In 2017, Audi announced its partnership with Alta Devices Inc, to embed solar cells into the roof glass of passenger cars. During the same year, Panasonic Corporation showcased the solar roof (capable of producing 180 Watts of output) for the Toyota Prius Prime, for the Japanese market.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=solar-powered-vehicles-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Solar Powered Vehicles Market.

This study covers