Injector Nozzle Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis by 2024

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Injector Nozzle Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The global injector nozzle market is majorly driven by increasing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles, stringent fuel efficiency norms and significant growth in the passenger car segment. In Europe and North America, the emission norms and fuel economy are crucial factors, which have impelled automotive manufactures to increase the usage of lightweight materials to enhance fuel efficiency in vehicles; thus, driving the growth of the injector nozzle market.).”

According to the government regulations in Europe, the average emission level of new cars reduced by 160 gram per kilometer (g/km) during 2006-2012. The regulation requires reducing the emission levels from new cars to 95 g/km till 2020. Such stringent regulations have resulted in extensive use of lightweight materials by automobile manufacturers. In addition, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) imposed new regulations on its members and restricted the production and export of crude oil. This has a negative impact on the crude supply to the developing countries including India, Brazil, China and others, which mainly rely on the crude imports. These imports can be reduced by increasing fuel efficiency in vehicles by using injector nozzle, thus leading to increase its increased demand.

Some of the major competitors in the global injector nozzle market include Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Robert Bosch GmbH, Keihin Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the injector nozzle market.

