Automotive Fuel Tank Market: In-Depth Coverage And Various Important Aspects by 2024
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (In the past decade, steel fuel tanks were majorly used by automotive producers, whereas in the current scenario, plastic fuel tanks are being mostly used. The key reasons for the drop in demand for steel fuel tanks are safety, weight, permeability, packaging and cost associated with it. Around 95% of the total fuel tanks in Europe, 85% in U.S. and 40% in Asia are made of plastic. The main reasons behind the increased use of plastic fuel tanks are its light weight, resistance to corrosion, and ease of molding into unusual shapes.)”
By 2022, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest automotive fuel tank market, followed by North America and Europe. Asia-Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market for automotive fuel tank during the forecast period, owing to the expected increase in the sales and production of vehicles, increasing demand for lightweight vehicles, and strict government regulation.
Some of the major competitors in the global automotive fuel tank market include Benteler AG, TI Automotive Inc., Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Kautex Textron Gmbh & Co. KG., FTS Co., Ltd., The Plastic Omnium Group, Martinrea International Inc., Unipres Corporation, YAPP Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., and SMA Serbatoi S.P.A.
Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Segmentation
By Material
- High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Steel Fuel Tank
- Aluminum Fuel Tank
By Capacity
- <45 L
- 45 L – 70 L
- >70 L
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Western Europe
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Western Europe
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Hungary
- Rest of Central & Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Iran
- Rest of MEA
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the automotive fuel tank market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2024
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential