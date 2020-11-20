Security Analytics Market 2020 Industry Overview, Competition by Manufacturers, Production Capacity by Region, Forecast by 2026

26.1% CAGR, Security Analytics Market Size Technologies and Development Opportunities | Grow 14.09 Billion by 2025



Security Analytics Market is valued at USD 2.78 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 14.09 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 26.1% over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/4

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand**

Security analytics is a methodology of cyber security which focuses on the analysis of data to produce proactive security measures. It has the potential to monitor network traffic used to identify indicators before an actual threat occurs. Security analytics tools able to analyze data from the various range of sources by connecting the dots between various events and alerts to detect threats or security incidents in real time. Moreover, security analytic solutions are highly valuable for conducting forensic investigations into incidents which helps provides the information about data loss. Increasing government and industry regulations like government organizations require data activity monitoring tool or log collection for auditing and forensics is also expected to drive the growth of this market.

Security analytics market is segmented on the basis of application, service, deployment, vertical and region. Based on application, the security analytics market is segmented into security analytics, network security analytics, end point security analytics, application security analytics and others. Based on service, the market is divided into professional services, consulting training & education, support & maintenance and managed services. On the basis of deployment, security analytics market is segmented into cloud and on premise. Furthermore, based upon vertical the market is divided into BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, IT & telecommunication, transportation, government & defense and others.

Advancement in big data analytics is the key factor which drives the growth of Global Security Analytics Market

Increasing adoption of security analytics in different industrial sectors has been one of the major milestones in commerce. Hackers use a wide range of cyber-attack mechanism to spoil the data. Thus, many organizations need advanced security methodology which is anticipated to foster the demand for security analytics. Increasing focus of corporate research organization on security analytics due to surveillance of real time network streams and detection of both malicious and suspicious patterns is also expected to supplement the growth of this market significantly. In addition, shortage of skilled labors can hamper the growth of this market. In spite of that, technological advancement in cloud computing technology and internet of things is expected to reach into new level in coming years.

North America is expected to dominate the Security Analytics Market

North America is expected to capture the largest share in this market throughout the forecast period owing to the high focus on innovations obtained from research and development in this region. As per U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects, the demand for information security analysts remains high throughout at least up to 2024. Asia pacific is expected to show exponential growth in this market owing to the presence of massive number of small and medium-sized companies that are digitizing their business and adopting cloud-based service in this region. Latin America and Middle East Africa are expected to show the steady growth within the forecast period due to unavailability of resources.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Alert Logic Inc, Arbor Networks Inc, Blue Coat Systems Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., EMC ESA, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Logrhythm Inc, Fireeye Inc, Open Text Corporation, Fujitsu Limited and others

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Security Analytics, Network Security Analytics, End Point Security Analytics, Application Security Analytics, Others

By Service:

Professional Services, Consulting Training & Education, Support & Maintenance, Managed Services Commercial vehicle

By Deployment:

Cloud, On-Premise

By Vertical:

BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, IT & Telecommunication, Transportation, Government & Defense, Others

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/4

Table of Content

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Security Analytics, Applications of Security Analytics, Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Security Analytics , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, European Union & Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Security Analytics Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to analyze the Security Analytics Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Security Analytics ;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type [, Lignite, Sub-Bituminous, Bituminous & Anthracite], Market Trend by Application [Power, Iron & Steel & Cement];

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Security Analytics ;

Chapter 12, to describe Security Analytics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Security Analytics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/