Air Purifier Market 2020 Trend and Opportunities, PESTEL Analysis, CAGR and Value Chain Study to 2026

Global Air Purifier Market Size study, by Filter type (HEPA, ion & ozone, electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon and others) End-user (residential, commercial, medical and industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2018-2025.



Global air purifier market is valued at approximately USD 8.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.6% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Increasing awareness about environmental degradation and government efforts to promotes sustainable development are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of air purifier globally.

Global air purifier market is majorly driven by government policies and initiatives to reduce air pollution. As per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the act named ‘Clean Air Act’ was introduced in 1990 to set National Ambient Air Quality Standards for pollutants considered harmful to public health and environment. The Act indicates two types of national ambient air quality standards. Primary standards offer public health protection, including protecting the health of population such as elderly, children and asthmatics. Also, the secondary standards offer public welfare protection that includes protection against damage to animals, crops, vegetation and building. Similarly, as per the World Bank Organization in June 2018, China is the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases. Concerned with the adverse environmental and health consequences of air pollution, the Government of China is actively working to implement the series of mitigation plans. To support this, in March 2016 the World Bank has approved funds of $500 million as loan to China to control air pollution across the country. These investments would support technological advancements in sensor technology. As a result, the demand & adoption of air purifier would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. However, high cost and release of byproducts is the major factor that impede the growth of the Air Purifier market over the forecast period.

The leading Market players mainly include-

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Honeywell International Inc

Sharp Corporation

COWAY Co., LTD.

Panasonic Corporation

Blueair AB

IQAir AG

Camfil AB

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Whirlpool Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Filter type:

HEPA

Ion & Ozone

Electrostatic Precipitators

Activated Carbon

Others

By End-user:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Medical



Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

