Leipzig coach Nagelsmann analyzes himself in video |

rej November 20, 2020

Leipzig (dpa) – Julian Nagelsmann even uses video analysis common in football on himself. The RB Leipzig trainer retrospectively studies his speeches to the team in order to improve.

“It’s important to check yourself over and over again,” Nagelsmann said in the “Innovator Sessions” podcast. The 33-year-old pays less attention to content than to appearance: “How do I watch? How is my pronunciation? Is the information coming in? How do you look, how do you stand there? “

At RB, each meeting is filmed and then uploaded to a portal to which the team and the coach have access. Nagelsmann occasionally shows these tapes to his consultants, friends, and private sector executives to get feedback on how he affects others.

To motivate his employees, Nagelsmann digs into his pocket. “I hand out bonuses to all the staff because of course they don’t have the same bonuses as the players,” said the coach. “The more games we win, the more prizes there are in a single big pot, which is distributed to all employees who work on the team at the end of the year.”

