Extended Reality Market Future Trends, Prominent Players, Covid 19 Impact and Forecast by 2030

The growing penetration of the internet and the increasing usage of connected devices and smartphones are the prominent factors fueling the adoption of extended reality in various applications. The rising utilization of AR applications on smartphones is further pushing up the popularity of extended reality.

The GSM Association published a report in March 2020, which said that there were as many as 5.2 billion users of mobile phones in December 2019, which constituted around 67% of the worldwide population. In addition to this, the development of untethered AR/VR devices such as Lenovo Mirage Solo, HTC Vive Focus, and Oculus Go has massively bolstered the sales of XR hardware components in the years gone by.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) extended reality market is predicted to register the fastest growth in the forthcoming years, on account of the increasing usage of VR/AR mobile applications and the mushrooming usage of immersive technologies in gaming and media and entertainment applications.

