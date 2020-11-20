Chromebox 4, Asus offers the Core and Chrome OS duo of the 10th generation

Asus launches the Chromebox 4, a Chrome Mini PC based on a 10th generation Intel Core platform. The machine meets the requirements of the family, office and multimedia.

The Chromebox 4 is a small PC with the Chrome OS operating system. It integrates the GooglePlay service which offers various Android applications aimed at productivity, communication and entertainment.

Chromebox 4, details

This Chromebox 4 family offers various Intel Core or Celeron processors of the 10th generation, up to 8 GB DDR4-2666 memory and up to 256 GB memory. The latter has the form of an M.2 SSD that guarantees high speeds. It is also possible to opt for 32 or 64 GB eMMC.

Processors available.

Core i7-10510U – 1.8 GHz (8 M cache, up to 4.9 GHz) Celeron 5205U – 1.9 GHz (2 M cache, up to 1.9 GHz) Core i3-10110U – 2.1 GHz ( 4 M Cache, up to 4.1 GHz) Core i5-10210U – 1.6 GHz (6M Cache, up to 4.2 GHz)

The PC offers a wireless network Intel Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. We also have a wired 1000 Mbit / s network. The equipment includes two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a MicroSD card reader, an audio jack, three USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type C port and two HDMIs. It is in the shape of a square 148.5 mm on the side with a height of 40 mm and a weight of 1 kg.

Availability in North America is planned for December 2020 from $ 289.