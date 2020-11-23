Blood Screening Market Outlook | Development Factors, and Latest Opportunities

The global gene therapy market was valued at $3,407.5 million in 2019. According to the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the market will advance at a CAGR of 31.1% between 2020 and 2030. The positive results of various clinical trials, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the soaring R&D (research and development) activities being conducted in gene therapy are the main factors fueling the advancement of the market.

According to the American Cancer Society, the number of new cancer patients increased in the U.S. from 1,685,210 in 2016 to 1,762,450 in 2019. Furthermore, the organization found that cancer mortality rose from 595,690 to 606,880 from 2016 to 2019 in the country. Because of these factors, the requirement for gene therapy grew massively in the country over the last few years. Depending on type, the gene therapy market is divided into in vivo and ex vivo.

Across the globe, the gene therapy market is predicted to register the fastest progress in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region in the upcoming years. The presence of cost-effective labor, the rising operations of prominent market players, and the emergence of several group investors are the main factors fueling the expansion of the market in this region. In addition to this, the APAC nations are increasingly enacting regulations and policies for regulating the production and approval procedures of various gene therapy products.