Ethan Hawke reveals traumatic reason he never wanted to be a Hollywood star

It has everything to do with the death of River Phoenix. Hawke says he didn’t want actors like Leonardo DiCaprio or Matt Damon to be successful.

The actor turned 50 this month.

In an interview published in recent days in “The Guardian” newspaper, Ethan Hawke explained why – despite having had the opportunity – he never tried to be a huge Hollywood star of his generation, unlike names like Leonardo DiCaprio or Matt Damon.

It has everything to do with the untimely death of River Phoenix, the brother of Joaquin Phoenix, who was only 23 when he died of an overdose outside a nightclub in Los Angeles, USA, in 1993. Hawke and Phoenix met in their first film, “Os Exploradores,” in 1985, when they were teenagers.

River Phoenix was considered the great icon of his generation – he was seen in the industry as a rising star after making films such as “Account With Me”, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” or “On the Way to Idaho “, among others.

The profile of “The Guardian” recalls how, during the time when Ethan Hawke was on “The Club of the Dead Poets”, the young actor also seemed destined for a career in Hollywood celebrity. But that’s not exactly what happened.

After the River Phoenix incident, linked to his lifestyle in the Los Angeles cinema scene, Ethan Hawke mainly turned to auteur cinema, with more independent films, and built a solid career there. big blockbusters, while still remaining a recognized figure.

He participated in “Before Dawn” and the respective sequels, did “Boyhood: Moments of a Life” or “The Lord of War”. He worked with Sidney Lumet, Paul Schrader or Hirokazu Koreeda. In addition, he always continued to do theater. Today Ethan Hawke is 50 – and his daughter with Uma Thurman, Maya Hawke, is also on a successful trip.

“Why is that [não faço] easier films? Well my first mate overdosed on Sunset Boulevard. It was the brightest light and this industry chewed it up, and that was a big lesson for me, ”he explained to“ The Guardian ”.

He added: “If I had to point out just one reason that I never moved to Los Angeles, it’s because I think it’s very dangerous for an actor like me to be in this genre. environment.”

Moreover, explains Ethan Hawke, his mother – when he realized that her son wanted to be an actor – tried to make him understand the profession as a “profession” and not as a “celebrity”. Ethan Hawke says his dream was never to make movies easy and cited actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, director John Cassavetes and musician Bob Dylan as reference examples.