Handheld Garment Steamer Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

Handheld Garment Steamer Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Handheld Garment Steamer Market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global Handheld Garment Steamer Market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type Handheld/ Portable garment steamer

Upright/Non-Portable garment steamer Power Below 750 Watt

750-1000 Watt

1000-1500 Watt

1500-2500 Watt

2500 Watt & Above Water Tank Capacity Below 500 ml

500 ml- 1 Litre

1-2 Litre

2-3 Litre

3-4 Litre

4 Litre & Above Material Plastic

Metal

Aluminium

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Ceramic Price Range Economy/ Mid-Range

Premium End User Households

Others

Commercial Hotel & Restaurants

Hospitals

Long Term Care Centers Sales Channel Direct

Indirect Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Independent Small Stores Discounted Stores Online Sales Channel Others

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market includes the market country analysis, proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Handheld Garment Steamer Market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Handheld Garment Steamer Market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market report.

Chapter 03 – The Massive Impact of the Crisis

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on global economy and its related effect across various countries. Readers can also find information on the impact of the pandemic on various sectors such as manufacturing and supply chain across the globe.

Chapter 04 – The 2020 Market Size of Garment Steamer

This section provides an in-depth analysis on the quarter by quarter forecast, 2020 of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market. Readers can also find information on the change in market size by countries, product type, power, water tank capacity, material, price range, end user, and sales channel.

Chapter 05 – Key Market Trends

The chapter provides information on key trends that are expected to impact market growth significantly during the forecast period. In addition to this, the chapter offers insights into recent product innovations and gauges the impact of the same on the overall market.

Chapter 06 – Why are Garment Steamers So Popular?

The chapter highlights benefits associated with garment steamer and provides reasons behind the adoption of garment steamer in the market.

Chapter 07 – Brand Mapping Analysis

This section provides an in-depth brand mapping analysis, brand loyalty mapping, and top of mind garment steamer brands, positioning the key sales differentiator and many others.

Chapter 08 – Future of Portability

This section provides the adoption of handled devices among consumers, along with how handled devices are the game changers and the future of smart technology.

Chapter 09 – Future of Consumer Appliances – The Changing Landscape

This chapter includes detailed about macroeconomic indicators & consumer behavior, supply chain in the appliances sector, penetration level of consumer appliances, what steps taken by big giants of appliances towards sustainability and many others.

Chapter 10 – Industry Value Chain Analysis and Operating Margins

This chapter highlights the list of key manufacturers, list of online third party platform, list of distributors/ suppliers, competing across the value chain (online/offline), and opportunities in the developing markets-new sales strategy.

Chapter 11 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section provides detailed analysis of the historical Handheld Garment Steamer Market volume, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and an absolute opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 12 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Pricing Analysis

This chapter highlights the pricing analysis based on product type for base year 2019 and forecast year 2030. In addition, profit margins at each level of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the market.

Chapter 13 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Handheld Garment Steamer Market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the incremental opportunity for the current year (2020 –2021) and absolute $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

This chapter provides details about the global Handheld Garment Steamer Market on the basis of product type, power, water tank capacity, material, price range, end user, sales channel, and region. In this chapter, readers can understand market attractive analysis for all segments. This chapter explains how the Handheld Garment Steamer Market is anticipated to grow across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 14 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the global Handheld Garment Steamer Market is carried out in this section. In addition, this chapter explains key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the global Handheld Garment Steamer Market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the market. It offers provides key market dynamics of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market, which include drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will help readers understand key trends followed by leading manufacturers in the Handheld Garment Steamer Market.

Chapter 15 – Consumer Sentiment Analysis

This chapter highlights which specific brand preferred by the consumers and why, factor influencing market behavior, which mode of advertisement is more preferred by the vendors, key challenges associated with the market suppliers, and many others consumer sentiment analysis.

Chapter 16 – Social Media Sentiment Analysis

This section of the report highlights the consumer perception for target products on social media platforms, trending brands, trending #hashtags, trending subject titles and many others social media sentiment analysis.

Chapter 17 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the Handheld Garment Steamer Market is segmented into handheld/ portable garment steamer, and upright/non-portable garment steamer. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on product types.

Chapter 18 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Power

This chapter provides details about the Handheld Garment Steamer Market on the basis of power which is segmented into below 750 Watt, 750-1000 Watt, 1000-1500 Watt, 1500-2500 Watt, and 2500 Watt & above along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 19 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Water Tank Capacity

This chapter provides details about the Handheld Garment Steamer Market on the basis of water tank capacity which is segmented into below 500 ml, 500 ml- 1 Litre, 1-2 Litre, 2-3 Litre, 3-4 Litre, and 4 Litre & above along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 20 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Material

This chapter provides details about the Handheld Garment Steamer Market on the basis of material which is segmented into plastic, anti-lock braking system (ABS), metal, aluminum, stainless steel, cast iron, and ceramic along with market attractiveness analysis.

Chapter 21 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Price Range

Based on Delivery, the Handheld Garment Steamer Market is segmented into economy/ mid-range and premium. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on delivery.

Chapter 22 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End User

Based on end user, the Handheld Garment Steamer Market is segmented into households, commercial, and commercial is further sub-segmented into hotel & restaurants, hospitals, long-term care centers, and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on end user.

Chapter 23 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Sales Channel

Based on sales channel, the Handheld Garment Steamer Market is segmented into direct, indirect and indirect is further sub-segmented into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, independent small stores, discounted stores, online sales channel, and others. In this chapter, readers can find market attractiveness analysis, based on sales channel.

Chapter 24 – Global Handheld Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015–2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Handheld Garment Steamer Market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Chapter 25 – North America Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market in the North America region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, opportunities, and market growth based on product type, power, water tank capacity, material, price range, end-user, sales channel, and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 26 – Latin America Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market in the Latin America region. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 27 – Europe Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market based on its end user in several countries such as Germany, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 28 – East Asia Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the garment steamer in several countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are included in this chapter.

Chapter 29 – South Asia Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market in the South Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia. Readers can also find regional trends, restraints, and market growth of countries in the South Asia region.

Chapter 30 – Oceania Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Handheld Garment Steamer Market in East Asia region including the important growth prospects of the garment steamer in several countries such as Australia and New Zealand are included in this chapter.

Chapter 31 – Middle East and Africa Garment Steamer Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Handheld Garment Steamer Market is expected to grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 32 – Key Emerging Countries Handheld Garment Steamer Market Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about emerging countries (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, France, China, India, South Korea, and many others) Handheld Garment Steamer Market analysis.

Chapter 33 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Handheld Garment Steamer Market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 34 – Competition Deep-Dive Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of e-retailers in the Handheld Garment Steamer Market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Groupe SEB, Panasonic, Electrolux AB, Jiffy Steamer Company, LLC, Bear Down Brands LLC, Pursteam Company, SALAV USA, MARYANT, INC., Reliable Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, AICOK, Pro Breeze, Steamfast Company, Black & Decker Corporation, Conair Corp., Secura Inc., Spectrum Brands (Russell Hobbs), Epica company, LG Electronics, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd., IFB Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics, GE Appliances, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd., Haier Group Corporation, and among others.

Chapter 35 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a based to the information and statistics included in the Handheld Garment Steamer Market report.

Chapter 36 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Handheld Garment Steamer Market.

