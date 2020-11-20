Speed ​​skaters face winter without competition

Berlin (dpa) – The World Cup in Beijing as Olympic test canceled, no World Cup this year: now German speed skaters live in the hope of the Heerenveen “bubble”.

“The doubts and the troubles grew bigger and bigger. We finally have a fixed point again to work on, ”said new head coach Jenny Wolf of the German news agency, who was not appointed until September 24, describing her feelings.

The fixed point is the European Championships on 16./17. January in Heerenveen with two subsequent World Cups the following weekends at the same location. Due to the strict hygiene rules – a mandatory three-week stay for athletes with travel exclusively between the hotel and the Thialf Arena – and the growing number of infections, doubts remain about the event. The danger of a winter without competition does not seem ruled out for speed skaters.

“I think the model with the safety bubble in Heerenveen is good. But that only makes sense if we can be absolutely sure that the health of athletes is not in danger, ”said DESG Sports Manager Nadine Seidenglanz. After resigning from former sports director Matthias Kulik, she resumed her duties in sports. “If we had positive cases in such competitions, speed skating would not come out of the crisis,” she fears.

Nevertheless, there is no sign of desperation among the best German riders. “I’m grateful that I can train without major restrictions,” said World Cup third Patrick Beckert, who is one of the Germans’ few hopes for an Olympic medal in Beijing in 2022. With his brother Pedro , the 30-year-old runs his program every day on the ice rink in Erfurt. “The only thing that differs from normal is that I am not going around the world for the World Cups,” said the Thuringian and calmly took the difficult situation. “I always take a positive approach and accept what I cannot change.”

He also does not yet know if the races will take place in January. “Health is essential. For me, it’s important that I’m in great shape when the World Cup was originally held in February – so I know: I’m on my way to the Olympics. “And he said,“ I have no problem with motivation. ”He would even drive to Heerenveen by private car to avoid the risk of infection.

Claudia Pechstein sees it differently. “It’s a disastrous season. If you train, but are not allowed to compete with the best in the world, your personal motivation reaches hitherto unknown limits, ”she told the German news agency. But she has not lost hope that competitions can still be organized in this crisis situation.

The association hopes to get the situation under control without further corona incident, after two positive tests at the start of the season. “The positive cases in Inzell were initially a shock. But we reacted quickly and got the situation under control, “said Nadine Seidenglanz, adding:” The current situation is a big challenge for all of us. “Thanks to a Sars-CoV-2 working group, the association sees itself well armed.

The Corona tests will be taken before the routes planned for November and December, negative results are also a prerequisite for the start of the races in early January, in which the “bubble” team should crystallize.

Five-time world champion Jenny Wolf has already indicated that she wants to travel to Heerenveen with a great team and that the standard times would be suitable for the often difficult training situation. “The Dutch are trying everything to compete, but athletes from the United States, Canada and Asia will have a hard time participating because of the exit rules,” admitted Nadine Seidenglanz.