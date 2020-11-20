Cyberpunk 2077, the official gameplay trailer, is available

Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Video Games 11/20/2020

CD Project RED just released a new trailer for Cuberpunk 2077. The title will be officially available on December 10th.

After three consecutive delays, Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be finished and ready for the market. The big meeting is planned for December 10th. This AAA title promises a new step in the world of “open world” games.

Cyberpunk 2077, 5 minutes playing time

Today’s video is a kind of trailer that reveals the great mechanics and possibilities of the game. It is based on sequences taken straight from the game. We have an overview of the gameplay and how it works. The player is driven into an open world. The story takes place in one of the last major cities called Nigh in America after a nuclear crisis.

“You play as V, an outlaw mercenary looking for a unique implant that would be the key to immortality. Customize your character’s cyber software, skills, and play style and explore this vast city where every decision you make has a direct impact on the story and the world around you. “”

CyberPunk 2077 Gameplay Video Game 2020-11-20