Long Term Care Software Market 2020-2026 Major Players Hitting the Reset Button || Hearmec Co., Ltd., IHC Hytech B.V., Life healthcare, Hyperbaric SAC

Global Long Term Care Software Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in healthcare expenditure and rising need to lower healthcare costs.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the long term care software market are LTCG; Allscripts; Cerner Corporation; Intellitec Solutions; Sunrise Senior Living; Atria Senior Living, Inc.; ADL Data Systems, Inc.; CVS Health; Omnicell, Inc.; Netsmart Technologies, Inc.; ResMed; McKesson Corporation; Optimus EMR; PointClickCare; MatrixCare; BlueStrata EHR and Kronos Incorporated.

Market Definition: Global Long Term Care Software Market

Long term care software is the technological service/solution that is used for meeting the clinical and non-clinical needs of patients and healthcare providers in hospitals, home care, nursing facilities and various other healthcare providing areas. These services provide ease of operations and better effectiveness in providing the healthcare facilities, thereby reducing healthcare costs and achieving efficiency.

Segmentation: Global Long Term Care Software Market

Long Term Care Software Market : By Product

Clinical Software

Non-Clinical Solutions

Long Term Care Software Market : By Deployment Type

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Long Term Care Software Market : By End-User

Home Care Agencies

Hospice Care Facilities

Nursing Homes & Assisted Care

Long Term Care Software Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, ResMed announced that they had completed the USD 750 million acquisition of MatrixCare. This acquisition will complement and enhance the current services portfolio of ResMed for SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) for out-of-hospital patients.

In June 2018, McKesson Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Medical Specialties Distributors for USD 800 million. This acquisition will help in McKesson Corporation in providing enhanced products and services to an even larger consumer base.

Long Term Care Software Market Drivers

Increasing number of chronically ill patients which has been a result of increasing geriatric population; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Lack of the skilled staff and professionals for the provision of proper healthcare services is expected to drive the market growth

Long Term Care Software Market Restraints

Lack in adoption and persistence to stick with traditional methods of providing healthcare services and solutions is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement of large capital funding for installation and maintenance of this service; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

