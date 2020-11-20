David Leitch’s new film that will bring together Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga

Bullet Train: the new David Leitch film that will bring together Brad Pitt and Lady Gaga

The singer is the latest confirmation of the project based on a Japanese book written by Kotaro Isaka.

After “A Star Is Born”, Lady Gaga is back in the cinema. The 2018 film awarded her an Oscar for Best Original Music, along with “Shallow,” and the nomination for Best Actress. This time, the singer will be part of “Bullet Train”, the new project of David Leitch which already had Brad Pitt as one of the confirmations of the cast.

According to “Collider”, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry are also part of this new film. “Bullet Train” is based on a Japanese book by Kotaro Isaka, “Maria Beetle”. The argument was written by Zak Olkewicz.

The story centers on a group of assassins attacking a bullet train in Tokyo, Japan. Brad Pitt has already been confirmed as one of the killers. Lady Gaga’s role has not been revealed, but the same website reveals that it will be a secondary.

At the moment, there is still no planned release date or indication of when recordings will start.