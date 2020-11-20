Beckenbauer on Löw: “Of course he should continue”

Berlin (AP) – After the German national football team’s 0: 6 against Spain, Franz Beckenbauer spoke out in favor of keeping national coach Joachim Loew.

At the same time, the 1990 world champion coach was also campaigning for the return of Thomas Müller. “Thomas Müller would put the team up. Like Bayern in the difficult stages of the match, ”said the 75-year-old from“ the image ”. The highly regarded Löw should remain coach: “Of course he should continue and tackle EM. Ultimately, the game helps him gain new knowledge. “

When asked if the forced upset by Löw now needs to be called off and there needs to be a return not only of Müller, but also of his Bayern Munich teammate Jerome Boateng and Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels , Beckenbauer said: “If that doesn’t work in March for the last three internationals before the EM, Jogi has to change course.” Löw had matched the three 2014 world champions in the spring of 2019 so that he could give more opportunities for young players.

Beckenbauer ticked off the match against Spain: “It was nothing from the German team. A total failure. Something like that happens. “Now the world is laughing at us. Fortunately, there are rarely such failures with the national team. Therefore: leave the village church.” But there is a “problem” leadership in the field in the Löw team. I did not see it rear up, nothing. You need a Leader when things are not going well. “The 0: 6 in the Nations League was the biggest competitive loss for a senior national team in DFB history.

Mönchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl also campaigned for Löw. “In my opinion, Jogi Löw deserves trust. He made the turnaround by qualifying as a group winner for the European Championship with a lot of young and talented players, ”said Eberl in an interview with“ Frankfurter Rundschau ”.

The fact that Löw is currently viewed so negatively is also linked to “emotional bias”. “Right now, it’s better to see the glass half empty than the glass half full. We all have a lot to do together to improve our perception again. We should see the light again, ”Eberl said.