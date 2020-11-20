Razer, Xbox X and S Series, Announces its Wolverine V2 Controller

Razer today has the Wolverine V2 Controller for the Xbox Series X | S announced. The Wolverine V2 has mecha-tactile action buttons and a mecha-tactile D-Pad and offers outstanding ergonomics and advanced customization options for more precision and control in the game.

The improved, contoured ergonomic design is ideal for all-day gaming comfort, offering a natural grip that ensures agile and precise interaction with the keys, while the non-slip rubber grips deliver performance for maximum gaming.

Razer-exclusive mecha-tactile action buttons have a 3 million press life cycle for longer life and a reduced activation distance of 0.65mm for 35% faster activation per compared to standard membrane buttons. Each key offers better precision and shows your true player potential.

Wolverine V2, details and price

In addition to these faster switches, the Wolverine V2 offers two programmable multi-function buttons that can be configured through the Razer Controller Setup for Xbox. This allows players to remap their front buttons for better control and better customization. And when reflexes and speed are critical, the Wolverine V2’s trigger switches offer “Hair Trigger Mode” with a trigger lock for an ultra-fast rate of fire.

WHY: To get the Xbox Series X | S to give you an ergonomic, powerful and customizable controller.

WHEN: Available from November 19, 2020

PRICE: € 119.99 RRP