Gauland admits “uncivilized behavior” in the Bundestag

It is probably a one-off process: the guests of the Bundestag, invited by members of the AfD, harass other parliamentarians. The indignation is great. Right-wing populists must listen to massive criticism in the Bundestag’s present hour.

Berlin (dpa) – After the harassment of politicians by visiting AfD MPs, other groups accused right-wing populists of wanting to drag state institutions into the dirt.

Since the AfD has been in the Bundestag, it has only been a matter of doing harm and “dragging the other parties through the mud,” Union faction parliamentary director Michael Grosse-Brömer told the present time of the Bundestag. The pressure exerted on parliamentarians by visitors who invited AfD deputies is an “attack on the free mandate” and on democracy, the CDU politician criticized.

The fact that the AfD called the infection protection law “enabling law” and thus equates it to the enabling law of 1933 was a “bottomless scandal,” said Petra Pau (left). Anyone who says something like that “is playing down fascism and making fun of its victims.” The parliamentary director of the FDP faction, Marco Buschmann, accused the AfD: “You want to drag institutions in the mud because you hate them”.

The chairman of the AfD parliamentary group, Alexander Gauland, admitted that the behavior of the guests was “uncivilized” and was not theirs. “For that, I apologize as the group leader.” However, visitors would have gone through security checks. “We couldn’t have expected such a thing to happen.”

The AfD parliamentary group had previously ruled that two AfD members should apologize. A letter of apology will be written to Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), which will be signed by MPs Petr Bystron and Udo Hemmelgarn, meeting participants said. Guests who have behaved overtly are no longer allowed to participate in parliamentary group events in the Bundestag.