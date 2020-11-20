MSI announces its Radeon RX 6800 Trio series

MSI is proud to announce the official arrival of its Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards, based on the revolutionary AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture. The MSI Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards offer new levels of performance. Incredible visual fidelity and advanced features for incredible 4K gaming experiences

RDNA architecture 2

The AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture at the heart of the MSI Radeon RX 6800 series offers the optimal combination of performance and efficiency. It features a revolutionary ultra-fast design and improved energy efficiency engineered for superior performance with reduced power consumption, and a new cache hierarchy to minimize data movement, latency and power consumption.

In addition, DirectX 12 Ultimate support offers a powerful mix of ray tracing, computation and raster effects to take gaming to a new level of realism.

AMD Infinity Cache – A powerful, state-of-the-art data cache suitable for 4K and 1440p gaming with the highest level of detail. The 128MB cache significantly reduces latency (1) and power consumption (2) and offers superior gaming performance compared to traditional architectural designs. AMD Smart Access Memory3 – A feature reserved only for systems with AMD Ryzen processors 5000 series, AMD B550 and X570 motherboards, and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. AMD Ryzen processors get better access to GDDR6 high-speed graphics memory to speed up CPU processing and improve gaming performance. DirectX Raytracing (DXR) – By adding a high-performance, fixed-function Ray Accelerator motor to each gaming unit AMD RDNA 2 graphics cards are optimized to provide real-time lighting, shadows and reflective realism with DXR. When combined with AMD FidelityFX, which enables hybrid rendering, developers can combine raster and ray tracing effects to ensure the optimal combination of image quality and performance.

MSI RADEON RX 6800 GAMING TRIO SERIES

The GAMING TRIO series has been updated with a new look while still offering the excellent balance of performance, cooling and quietness that gamers have relied on since the series began. An RGB LED strip from Mystic Light adorns the exterior of the graphics card and runs in sync with the rest of the PC via Mystic Light Sync and Ambient Link, all of which are controlled via the Dragon Center software utility.

Torx Fan 4.0 – A new fan design with two fan blades connected by an external connection to form a rim that concentrates airflow into the updated TRI FROZR 2 cooling system Core Pipes – Machined Precision for maximum contact on the GPU and for distribution the heat over the entire length of the heat sink for optimal cooling Graphene Composite Backplate – A matted backplate not only strengthens the graphics card, but also provides passive cooling when implementing thermal pads.

AVAILABILITY

The Radeon RX 6800 series benchmark products are expected to be available from November 18, 2020, and the Radeon RX 6800 GAMING TRIO series is expected to be available in France from November 25, 2020.