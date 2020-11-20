Grosse-Brömer attacks the AfD

It is probably a one-off process: the guests of the Bundestag, invited by members of the AfD, harass other parliamentarians. The leader of the AfD parliamentary group, Alexander Gauland, apologizes. CDU politician Michael Grosse-Brömer speaks of an “attack on the free mandate”.

Berlin (AP) – After the harassment of MPs by visitors to the Bundestag, the CDU / CSU severely attacked the AfD.

Since the AfD has been in the Bundestag, it has only been a question of causing harm and “dragging the other parties through the mud,” its first parliamentary director Michael Grosse-Brömer said at the present time in the Bundestag. The pressure exerted on MPs by visitors who invited AfD MPs is an “attack on the free mandate” and on democracy, the CDU politician said. “This is where the fun really ends.”

During the Bundestag debate on Wednesday, delegates were harassed, filmed and insulted by visitors in the corridors of the Reichstag building. This happened, among others, Economic Affairs Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) and FDP national politician Konstantin Kuhle. A security report from the Bundestag police shows that the four visitors were invited by the three AfD deputies Udo Hemmelgarn, Petr Bystron and Hansjörg Müller.

AfD parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland said the behavior of the guests was “uncivilized” and was not theirs. “For that, I apologize as the group leader.” However, visitors would have gone through security checks. “We couldn’t have expected such a thing to happen.”