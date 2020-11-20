📰 Decline in conifers during climate cooling

In the competition for resources, it is generally assumed that the explosive radiation from flowering plants (angiosperms) had a negative impact on the diversity of other plant groups 125 to 80 million years ago (Cretaceous period). like gymnosperms (conifers, cycads, ginkgos). A study published by scientists at the institute in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, USA (An institute is a permanent organization created for a specific purpose. It is usually a research facility. For example, Perimeter Das Institute for Theoretical Physics is one such institute.) Des Sciences de l’Evolution de Montpellier (ISEM – CNRS / EPHE / IRD / University of Montpellier) shows that the diversity of conifers is closely and directly related to the increasing diversity of flowering plants since the Cretaceous confirming the role of competition between plants.

In the photo a western red cedar called red cedar (the color red has different definitions depending on the chromatic system used.) From the west (The west is a cardinal point opposite the east. C. ‘is the direction in which the sun sets at the equinox, the setting (or …) (Thuja plicata) is a species (in the life sciences the species (from the Latin species “type” or “)” appearance “) is the basic taxon of …) Conifer of the Cupressaceae family that is endemic to the northwest (the northwest is the direction between the northern and western cardinal points. The northwest is opposite the southeast.) America (America is a continent bounded to the west by the Bering Strait and the ocean of Asia and Oceania is separated …) from the north (northeast) a cardinal point opposite the south.) With permission from Fabien L. Condamine (CNRS, University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (Forsc hung), whose preservation n and its transmission …) from Montpellier)



Understand how competition for resources can regulate the appearance and extinction of species (In biology and ecology, extinction is the complete disappearance of a species or group of taxa, thereby reducing biodiversity.) And can lead to the increase or acceptance of whole groups is a main goal of ecology and biology (biology, commonly referred to as “bio”, is the science of living things. In the broadest sense of the science of living things, it includes part of the natural sciences and history …) of evolution. This is especially difficult to study because each group follows different pathways of diversity over time (time is a concept developed by humans to capture changes in the world) determined by different regimes of speciation, which are determined by extinction (Im In general, the word extinction refers to an action that consists of eradicating something, in particular this term appears in several areas :).

Two models of biological replacement are recognized in the fossil record (a fossil (derived from the noun of the Latin verb fodere: fossil, literally “that is excavated”) is the remainder (shell, bones, tooth, seeds, leaves …) or that. ..): the “double-edged” model, in which one group declines while the other thrives (e.g. brachiopods and bivalves), and the mass extinction model (the word massive can be used as :), which involve an extinction that wiping out an all-group (the all-inclusive as a collection of what exists is often interpreted as the world or the universe), allowing another group to diversify (e.g. dinosaurs and the mammals). If two groups of organisms occupy similar habitats and the long-term diversity of one gradually increases while that of the other decreases, one can of course conclude that an interaction (An interaction is an exchange of information, of affects or of energy between two agents within a system. It is a reciprocal action that requires the entry into contact of subjects.) Negative (competition) took place between the two. However, such a pattern of diversity can result from opposing reactions to physical changes or from different interactions between groups.

An example of possible long-term competition between groups is the decline in gymnosperms (1,100 species) and the rapid diversification of angiosperms (300,000 species) since the Cretaceous. Given the current dominance, it is widely believed that angiosperms have replaced gymnosperms. In this study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States, researchers from the Institute of Natural Sciences of the Evolution of Montpellier (ISEM – CNRS / EPHE / IRD / University of Montpellier) examined conifers from groups 615 to 630 current species such as araucarias , Cedar, cypress, spruce, juniper, yew, pine or thuja.

Evaluation of the widespread hypothesis that radiation (radiation is an energy transfer in the form of waves or particles that can occur through electromagnetic radiation (e.g. infrared) or through decay …) from angiosperms would have led to the decline of gymnosperms (here approximated by conifers), the processes of diversification of conifers have been estimated by approaches using dated molecular phylogenies and data (In Information Technology (IT), a given is an elementary, often coded description of a thing, a business transaction, a …) paleontological. Speciation and absorbance estimation models were then used to confirm the results between these two types of data and to overcome the general difficulties inherent in estimating the rates of diversification, particularly the extinction rates.

Using this data, which covers the history of conifers (350 million years ago), dynamics (The word dynamics is often used to denote or qualify that which relates to movement. It can be used as 🙂 to diversify Conifers have had low rates of diversification throughout their history, but are interrupted by warming spurts during warming events. The most important finding is that the extinction of conifers in the Middle Cretaceous (100 to 110 million years ago) increased dramatically and has remained high since then. In the Cenozoic Era, the last 66 million years, conifers declined as more species became extinct than species.

Additional analysis was done to understand the causes of this long decline. To clarify the relative effects of the diversity of angiosperms and climate change (temperature fluctuations) (temperature is a physical quantity that is measured with a thermometer and examined in thermometry. In everyday life this is the case …) and carbon (carbon is a chemical element of the family of crystal logs, symbol C, atomic number 6 and atomic mass 12.0107.) atmospheric) for the diversification of conifers, the researchers used other models that explicitly used the suspected effects of abiotic (climate) and biotic (relative diversity of angiosperms) factors as engines integrate (a motor is a device that converts non-mechanical energy (e.g. wind, chemistry, electrics, heat) into energy mechanical or …) possible diversification.

Models including phylogenies or the fossil record estimate that the extinction rate of conifers is related to the variety of angiosperms, so as angiosperms increase, absorbance increases. These models explain diversification better than models with climate (climate is the statistical distribution of atmospheric conditions in a certain region over a certain period of time. Es …), although climate cooling also favors extinction. The results thus support the hypothesis of an active exchange of the conifers, which implies that direct competition with the angiosperms increased the extinction of the conifers during the irradiation of the angiosperms towards ecological and evolutionary dominance in a time of global cooling.

In this figure, in (A) is the dynamics of the diversification of conifers on a global scale, showing both the slowdown in the rate of speciation and the increase in extinction over time, resulting in a diversification rate negative in the Cenozoic, resulting in a decline which leads conifers; in (B) the relative diversity of flowering plants (angiosperms) over time, suggesting rapid radiation in the Cretaceous and Cenozoic Era; and in (C) the diversification model, which best explains the speciation and extinction of conifers, the extinction rate being positively dependent on the radiation from angiosperms. In this model, therefore, the decline in conifers is explained by the increase in the relative diversity of flowering plants, suggesting a strong role for competition between these groups. Figure of Fabien L. Condamine (CNRS, University of Montpellier)



Since the Cenozoic, angiosperms have dominated terrestrial ecosystems worldwide in terms of diversification dynamics, geographic occupation with the exception of boreal regions, and ecological or physiological innovations. Previous studies have shown that angiosperms may have displaced gymnosperms because of advantages such as strategy (strategy – from the Greek stratos means “army” and ageîn means “lead” – is 🙂 of rapid growth, different reproductive systems such as pollination (pollination is the preferred Type of reproduction of angiosperm and gymnosperm plants. It is one of the ecological services of biodiversity ….) by insects (Insects is a French-language journal of ecology and entomology for a large audience of amateurs and naturalists. Produced by the Office for Insects and …), new chemical defense systems and stress tolerance (stress (“stress”)). in English) or general adaptation syndrome is the amount of reactions of an organism that is exposed to environmental influences. These advantages likely gave angiosperms a competitive advantage over conifers from the late Cretaceous period, which ultimately led to their decline.

Studying an ancient and relatively low group of plants deepens our understanding of how diversity is regulated over time and in relation to several external factors. This study uses ecological models of macroevolution, phylogenetic and fossil data and provides strong support for a widely held hypothesis of competition between clades over time. This study shows how whole branches of the tree (A tree is a land plant that is able to grow by itself at a height of generally more than seven meters. Trees acquire a rigid structure made of …) Life (life is the name 🙂 can actively compete for ecological dominance under changing climatic conditions. Such a methodological framework could emit light (light is the set of electromagnetic waves that are visible to the human eye, ie are contained in wavelengths from 380 nm (violet) to 780 nm (red). Light is …) long-term biotic interactions for many other groups.

In the photo is a colony of columnar pines (Araucaria columnaris) a species of conifer of the Araucariaceae family that is endemic to New Caledonia (New Caledonia is an archipelago in Oceania in the Pacific at 1,500 km east of Australia and 2,000 km north of …). With permission from Fabien L. Condamine (CNRS, University of Montpellier).



Reference:

Condamine FL, Silvestro D., Koppelhus EB and Antonelli A.

(2020) The rise in angiosperms caused conifers to decline during global cooling.

Procedure of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!