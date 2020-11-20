📰 Confirmed link between Alzheimer’s disease and microbiota

Scientists from Geneva and Italy have shown a correlation between the gut microbiota and the appearance of amyloid plaques in the brain, which heralds Alzheimer’s disease.

The gut microbiota could play a role in brain diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. Certain bacteria are prokaryotic, unicellular living organisms that are characterized by the absence of nuclei and organelles. Most lipopolysaccharides and chain fatty acids with intestinal release in short, which can get into the brain via the blood and causes pathology amyloid and neurodegeneration. © UNIGE



Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia. Incurably, it directly affects almost a million people in Europe without the entourage of patients and the whole of society. In recent years has the scientific community intestinal flora play a role in disease development. A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Clinics of Geneva (HUG) with their Italian colleagues from the National Research Center and care of Alzheimer's and psychiatric diseases Fatebenefratelli de Brescia of the University of Naples and the IRC Research Center CS SDN in Naples confirm that a correlation between intestinal microbiota imbalance and the development of amyloid plaques in the mens human brain. They are the origin of the neurodegenerative diseases characteristic of Alzheimer's disease. Proteins that are produced by certain gut bacteria and identified in the blood of patients can actually change the interaction between the immune system and the nervous system and trigger the disease. These results, published in the Journal of Alzheimer Disease, make it possible to consider new prevention strategies based on modulating the microbiota of people at risk.

The research laboratory of the neurologist Giovanni Frisoni, director of the memory center The HUG and the professor of the Department of Rehabilitation and Geriatrics of the Medical Faculty by UNIGE and on the possible influence of the intestinal microbiota on the brain and in particular on neurodegenerative diseases. "We had already shown that the gut microbiota profile in patients with Alzheimer's disease was changed compared to people without such disorders," he explains. "Indeed, their microbiota have decreased microbial diversity, as well as an overrepresentation of certain bacteria and a large decline in other microbes." "We also discovered a link between an inflammatory phenomenon found in the blood, certain gut bacteria and Alzheimer's disease," he continues. "Hence the hypothesis that we wanted to test here: the inflammation of the blood could represent a mediator between the blood microbiota and the brain?"

The brain under the influence

There are various ways in which gut bacteria can affect brain function and promote neurodegeneration. Firstly, they can influence regulation the immune system and thus the interaction between the latter and the nervous system. Lipopolysaccharides, proteins found on the membrane of bacteria with pro-inflammatory properties, have also been found in amyloid plaques and the surrounding area belong to the brain vessels of people with Alzheimer's disease. The gut microbiota then produces metabolites – and in particular short-chain fatty acids – which have neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory properties that directly or indirectly influence brain functions.

"To determine whether inflammatory mediators and bacterial metabolites are linked between gut microbiota and amyloid pathology in Alzheimer's disease, we studied a cohort of 89 people aged 65 to 85, some of whom had Alzheimer's disease or other neurodegenerative diseases that cause similar memory problems and others without memory impairment, "reports Moira Marizzoni, researcher at the Fatebenefratelli Center in Brescia and first author of this work. "Through imaging PET, measured its amyloid deposition, and then that Quantifies the presence of various markers of inflammation and proteins produced by gut bacteria, including lipopolysaccharides and short chain fatty acids, in their blood. "

A very clear correlation

"Our results are clear: certain bacterial products of the intestinal microbiota are correlated with the amount amyloid plaques in the brain and this through the blood system, which carries certain proteins from bacteria to the brain, "explains Moira Marizzoni. Indeed, elevated blood levels of lipopolysaccharides and certain short-chain fatty acids (acetate and valerate) have been linked to both large amyloid deposits in the brain and to these particular strains of bacteria. Conversely with high rates of another fatty acid with short-chain butyrate combined with a less significant amyloid pathology. "

This work thus provides evidence of an association between certain proteins of the intestinal microbiota and cerebral amyloidosis due to an inflammatory phenomenon in the blood. Scientists will now work to identify the bacteria involved in this phenomenon.

A strategy based on prevention

This discovery opens the way to potentially very innovative protective strategies – for example by administering a bacterial cocktail or prebiotics to nourish the "good" bacteria in our intestines. "However, we shouldn't be happy too quickly," says Giovanni Frisoni. In fact, it is first necessary to identify the stems of the cocktail. Then this neuroprotective effect could only be effective at a very early stage very early disease a perspective more of prevention than therapy. Early detection is still one of the main challenges in assuming responsibility neurodegenerative diseases as protocols need to be developed to identify people at high risk and be more detectable in good time before they occur Treat symptoms. This study is part of a larger prevention effort led by the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine and the HUG Memory Center.

