Bundesliga from the point of view: more penalties than ever

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – Fans watching TV hold their breath, players on the pitch turn their heads towards the referee – and then the throws usually start. Penalty or not?

No question creates more discussion in football. Before matchday eight there were never so many shots on goal in the Bundesliga – 30 and 28 of them went on goal. The protagonists are not only concerned with the current topic of handball. “Today, we say that there was a contact. I always thought there had to be a foul for it to be a foul, ”Freiburg coach Christian Streich said recently.

During the 1965/66 season, the referees scored 29 times after seven match days. The current stream of penalties is also highlighted by a comparison with the previous season: there were only 16 at a time and 73 at the end – but significantly less than in the previous three rounds (between 91 and 98) .

“Far too many sanctions are being taken. Both with hand games and with suspected fouls (keyword “contact”), “tweeted ex-world champion Mats Hummels of Borussia Dortmund. Another statistic confirms the declaration of the best defender: it was not until the 12th day, 1971/72, that more penalties were awarded with twelve than on the previous day with ten.

“I agree with you that after seven game days, that’s a higher than average number. But: if we had had this conversation before Matchday 7 and the ten shots on goal, we would have been in for it, ”DFB instructor Lutz Wagner said in a“ kicker ”interview on the question of what’s going on. moved to Bundesliga. The 57-year-old “hasn’t picked up a trend yet.” For the rules expert, the deciding factor is how many of them were justified: “Seven were completely justified, two controversial, one false.”

FC Schalke 04, without a win in 23 matches, have already suffered six penalties. At 2-2 in Mainz, Königsblau was again at a disadvantage. “It’s enough sometimes. That’s enough now! Angry sports director Jochen Schneider in the Sky interview to the Video Assist Center. “I don’t know what’s going on in Cologne right now.” Coach Manuel Baum recently put this into perspective: “We make too many mistakes out of passion.”

Lehrwart Wagner does not want to know that interference from video assistants is linked to the many sanctions: “The number of interventions is decreasing. But apart from that: at the end of the day, despite all the rules, it’s also about subjective perception, different thresholds, how and what someone evaluates and if and when someone intervenes. ”

Of the 30 penalties so far, seven have been awarded for handball. These points of contention contain – unlike contentious offside situations that can be resolved with technology – always a “gray area”, said chief referee Deniz Aytekin of the “Main Post”. “This is where situations boil over and are discussed.” The new rules do not change that.

Wagner sees it thus: “We are no longer at the point where only ‘intention’ is decisive. Unnatural arm or hand posture has been added. But it’s still better than generally punishing every handball with a penalty. “

And when it comes to a foul or not in the penalty area? “In the upper body area, contact is momentum and effect dependent and is often not punishable as punishment, while a little contact with the leg is sometimes enough,” explains the DFB instructor. The fact that attackers often take off gently was already there when Christian Streich, 55, was not even born. And that hasn’t changed much with the video evidence either.