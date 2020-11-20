📰 Who Owns a Dinosaur?

Two dinosaurs frozen in stone have grossed millions of dollars for their “owners” and restarted the debate over the legitimacy of owning a dinosaur.

Photo: The “dueling dinosaurs”



The stone discovered in 2006 in Montana, several meters apart and known as the “dinosaur in a duel”, was the object (generally the word object (from the Latin objectum, 1361) denotes an entity defined in a three-dimensional space that has a precise function and the …) of a legal dispute for more than a decade (a decade equals ten years). The term is derived from the Latin words of decem “ten” and “ten” from annus “year.) The use: Since a fossil (a fossil (derived from the noun of the Latin verb fodere: fossil, literally” that is excavated ” )) The rest (shell, bones, tooth, …) belong to the mineral kingdom, do the rights to a fossil belong to those who own the mineral extraction rights on this land, or to the landowners who have ceded this right of exploitation?

The only question that would intrigue lawyers would be if in 1997 the skeleton (The skeleton is a rigid animal structure that supports muscles. It is the basis for the development of vertebrates. This has them …) became a more complete tyrannosaurus named Sue from the Field Museum of Science in Chicago (Chicago is a major city in the United States in the northern part of the Middle Ages) not bought for the tidy sum of 7.6 million West, 1,280 kilometers west of New York and over 3,200 kilometers northeast of Los Angeles .. ..). The exceptional quality of preservation of these two “dueling dinosaurs,” which seem frozen in the middle of a fight, made the owners of the ranch where the stone was found salivate everything (everything as a set of what exists is often called the world or interprets the universe.) as the holder of the mining license. After the Montana Supreme Court finally ruled in favor of the former in May 2020, we just learned that the North Carolina Science Museum (the north is a cardinal point versus the south) acquired the thing for an amount that has not been disclosed .

This is a phenomenon that occurs only in the United States – the Northwestern states (Northwest is the direction between the cardinal points North and West. Northwest is opposite to Southeast.) There are many fossils discovered in recent decades. On the Canadian side, in Alberta, the law states (in botany, the stipules are two leaf parts in the form of reduced leaves located on both sides of the petiole at its base at the point of insertion on the stem.) That such a finding of Experts should be documented and assessed.

But on the American side, it’s been a form of auction that worries paleontologists since Sue (another tyrannosaurus, Stan, sold for a record $ 31.8 million earlier this year). What access do scientists have when the buyer comes first (The buyer is a profession that consists of managing purchases in a company.) Should his “investment” pay off? And how can we ensure that the fossils are properly “excavated” with all of the information necessary to date them?

Not to mention, fossil writer Riley Black comments that the millions invested in these fossils may have funded university departments of paleontology (paleontology is the science that studies the fossilized remains of living things from the past and the evolutionary effects of them …) or field expeditions for years …

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!