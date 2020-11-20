📰 A demonstration of the photonic Hall effect

A team of researchers has shown that a light-scattering sphere with a light source in the center rotates when exposed to a magnetic field thanks to the photonic Hall effect.

When the photons propagate in a disordered medium exposed to a magnetic field (in physics, the magnetic field (or magnetic induction, or magnetic flux density) is a quantity that is characterized by the data of an intensity and a direction …) externally we observe the occurrence of a flow (the word flow (from the Latin fluxus, river) generally denotes a series of elements (information / data, energy, matter, …) that develop together in one direction. ..) of energy (In common sense, energy refers to everything that enables a job to be carried out, to generate heat, light, movement.) said “magneto-transversal” “. This is the photonic Hall effect (the classic Hall Effect was discovered in 1879 by Edwin Herbert Hall: an electric current that flows through a material bathed in a field …), which entails the well-known electronic Hall effect speaks electrical conduction. The role of the electric charge (The electric charge is a fundamental property of matter that respects the principle of conservation.) Deviation through the field (A field corresponds to a concept of defined space 🙂 Magnetic is played here by the rotation of polarization (the Polarization of electromagnetic waves; polarization due to dipole moments in dielectric materials; in electronics, polarization is the application of a voltage …) optical (optics is the branch of physics that deals with light, electromagnetic radiation and their relationship to sight.) By induces the magnetic field.

The photons (in yellow) emitted by a source in the middle (green star) leave the sphere, which is exposed to the magnetic field Bo. Density (The density or relative density of a body is the ratio of its density to the density of a body as a reference. The body of …) The resulting flow (S) is equipped with an angular momentum (In physics, the angular momentum or angular momentum is the physical one Quantity that plays a role in rotations analogous to the momentum. Since the angular momentum depends on the choice of …) orbital proportional to the magnetic field. The preservation of the entire angular momentum (total is without exception the quality of what is complete. From an accounting point of view, a sum is the result of an addition, ie a sum. Example: “Total debt”. In …) the system results. © 2020 American Physical Society



This effect was discovered 25 years ago by researchers at the CNRS (the National Center for Scientific Research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) At the Laboratoire national des champs Magnetic fields (LNCMI, CNRS / INSA Toulouse / Université Toulouse-III-Paul-Sabatier / Université Grenoble Alpes) and in the physics laboratory (physics (from the Greek φυσις, nature) are etymologically the “science of nature”. A general and ancient meaning, denotes physics …) and Modeling of condensed media (LPM2C, CNRS / University (A university is a university whose aim was the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and its transmission (higher studies). To …) Grenoble Alpes) of Grenoble, had to be last word not said.

The same researchers have shown that in an optically thick sphere exposed to a magnetic field and equipped with a depolarized optical source in its center, the photons escape from the sphere according to their random walk (In mathematics and theoretical physics, a random walk is a mathematical model of a system with discrete dynamics …) which has an angular moment in the direction of its edge that is proportional to the applied magnetic field. Since the entire angular momentum is always maintained, the ball is subjected to a mechanical torque (in general usage, mechanics is the domain of machines, engines, vehicles, organs (gears, pulleys, belts, crankshafts, gear shafts, pistons), …) , in short, …) opposite (in mathematics the opposite of a number is the number, so that when adding to n results in zero. In botany the organs are from a …) and is therefore started. This theoretical prediction must henceforth be confirmed by observation (observation is the action of attentive monitoring of phenomena, without the desire to modify them, with the help of suitable means of investigation and investigation. The pleasure obtained explains the very great …).

This magneto-optical role could have consequences for radiation transfer in stellar atmospheres, which are often exposed to strong magnetic fields.

Reference:

The photon Hall wind turbine, radiation (radiation is an energy transfer in the form of waves or particles that can occur through electromagnetic radiation (for example: infrared) or by decay (for example: radioactivity …). Of the angular momentum through a diffusing magneto-optic medium.

Bart van Tiggelen and Geert Rikken, Physical Review Letters, September 22, 2020.

DOI: 10.1103 / PhysRevLett.125.133901

Article available on the basis of open archives HAL and ArXiv

