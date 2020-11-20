🔎 Dinosaurs – Definitions and Explanations

introduction

Dinosauria Classification Kingdom Animalia Phylum Chordata Sub-embr. Vertebrate class Sauropsida subclass Diapsida Infraclass Archosauromorpha Superorder Dinosauria

Owen, 1842 Rank classes (Mathematics In linear algebra, the rank of a vector family is the dimension of the vector subspace generated by this family. The rank theorem refers to the rank and the dimension of the core of a linear map …) lower Saurischia Herrerasauridae Sauropodomorpha Prosauropoda Sauropoda ( Sauropods are an infraorder of dinosaurs, herbivorous quadrupeds belonging to the suborder Sauropodomorphs. They lived between the Middle Jurassic and the Cretaceous …) Theropoda (The Theropodas form a group of two-legged tetrapods that include all predatory dinosaurs. Like other groups of dinosaurs …) Coelophysoidea Ceratosauria Tetanurae Ornithischia Heterodontosauridae Genasauria Thyreophora Cerapoda Ornithopoda Marginocephalia

Dinosaurs (from the Greek Dinosauria) form an extremely diverse group of vertebrates (vertebrates form a subphylum of the animal kingdom. This taxon, which in its modern version excludes hagfish, is considered monophyletic. It belongs to …) Diapsids currently represented by birds. They are oviparous archosaurs who share a common posture (In posturology, posturology is the development and active maintenance of the configuration of the various body segments in space, it expresses the way in which the organism confronts the body’s stimuli …) erect and share a series of synapomorphies, such as the absence of a postfrontal bone in the skull (the skull is a bony or cartilaginous structure of the head that is characteristic of the crani (which includes vertebrates). The main function of the skull is to control the nervous system protect …) and the presence of at least three sacral vertebrae. Already present in the Carnic (lower part of the Upper Triassic 230 million years ago), they almost completely disappeared during the Cretaceous-Tertiary crisis 65 million years ago. Only birds that emerged from small Theropod dinosaurs of the Middle Jurassic survive this extinction (In general, the word extinction refers to an act that consists in obliterating something. In particular, this term is found in several …). This enabled them to thrive and diversify successfully during the Cenozoic. In addition to birds with currently more than 10,000 species, dinosaurs form one of the most flourishing groups of vertebrates and the most taxonomically and morphologically diverse tetrapods.

If birds are not considered, the so-called “non-avian” dinosaurs form a group of mainly terrestrial vertebrates that have evolutionary success (In biology, the term “evolutionary success” is used when a taxon is occupied by numerous and diverse habitats, of which …) are considerable in the Mesozoic Era and have dominated the continental fauna between the Upper Triassic and Upper Cretaceous for more than 160 million years. Present on the set (In set theory, a set intuitively denotes a collection of objects (the elements of the set), “a multitude that can be …) Continents from the end of the Triassic, including very different forms of land and aviation animals, Bipeds and quadrupeds, carnivores and herbivores, who have developed a whole host of skeletal and integumentary innovations such as horns, ridges, plates and feathers. Non-avian dinosaurs are among them the largest and heaviest animals that ever existed on earth (the Earth is the third planet in the solar system in increasing distance from the sun and the fourth in increasing size and mass. This is the …) farm. Still has a large number (The concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical number “Treated.) Of non-avian dinosaurs has not exceeded the size of a male (A male is a person of the adult male sex of the species identified as mo derner human (Homo sapiens) or more simply referred to as “human”. In contrast, they were prepubescent …) and some of them were smaller than a hen (Poule is an ambiguous native name in French. A “hen” is a female of several species of Galliformes, particularly the domestic hen. In others … ).

The classification of dinosaurs distinguishes two main clades according to the morphology of their basin: Ornithischia and Saurischia. The ornithischia (or ornithischians) only include herbivorous dinosaurs, which paleontologists divide into three main groups, the ornithopoda, which includes mainly two-legged dinosaurs, including the famous beaked dinosaurs (a beak in the strictest sense is an external anatomical structure that allows food to be taken and thus the feeding of birds, but also allows the animal’s toilet, the feeding of the young, the hunt for prey, the …) of ducks (ducks are waterfowl in the characteristic beak, domesticated or not. The term “duck” is a generic term denoting species that do not carry …) ‘(or Hadrosauridae), the Marginocephalia, which includes dinosaurs with ruff and dome () top of the head (respectively the Ceratopsia and the Pachycephalosauria) and finally the Thyreophora, to which four-legged dinosaurs belong, surmounted on their backs by armor, spikes and bone plates s ind (in anatomy in vertebrates including humans, the back is the part of the body that consists of the vertebrae and the ribs. The backs were the …) and the tail (the ankylosauria and the stegosauria). The Saurischia (or Saurischians) are divided into two very different groups, the theropodas, which include mainly carnivorous dinosaurs, including feathered dinosaurs and birds, and the sauropodomorpha, generally four-legged animals of very large size with a long neck length (The Neck is the area of ​​the body that is between the head and the rest of the body (trunk or torso), a small head and a long tail.

The term Dinosauria was proposed by the English paleontologist Richard Owen in April 1842 and derives from the Greek roots δεινός (deinos), which means “terrible, great”, and σαῦρος (sauros), which means “reptile, lizard”. From the middle of the 19th century (A century is now a period of one hundred years. The word comes from the Latin saeculum, which meant race, generation. It then indicated the duration of a human generation, making 33 years 4 months (Hence may the age of … be) and up until the 1970s, dinosaurs were viewed by scientists as blood animals (blood is a fluid connective tissue made up of free cell populations, of which plasma is the basic substance and is present in most animals. An adult human is endowed with about 5 …) Cold (cold is the opposite feeling of heat, combined with low temperatures), clumsy and slow, disappeared at The End of the Mesozoic Era, victim of their stupidity. The “Dinosaurs -Renaissance “is characterized by a renewed interest in the study of dinosaurs, which are therefore considered active endothermic animals and behaviors have complex social problems.

Since their discovery, dinosaurs have attracted a lot of public interest, and the reconstructions of skeletons revealed during exhibitions have always been major attractions in museums around the world (the word world may denote 🙂 overall. Dinosaurs have also become an integral part of culture (culture is a pan-galactic civilization that Iain M. Banks invented through his science fiction novels and short stories. Culture is described with great precision and detail in May …) popular in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, appears in a host of successful books and films such as Jurassic Park and Ice Age 3. Today, while dinomania particularly affects some children, the population’s curiosity has never waned, and the media regularly reports new discoveries (we’ll name Media an impersonal means of disseminating information (such as the press, radio, television) used for communication. The media allow the dissemination of information to a large number …) retain a certain fascination for these animals. The word “dinosaur” is widespread (the past is primarily a time-bound concept: it consists of all the successive configurations of the world and is opposed to the future on a timescale centered on the present. L. ‘intuition …) in the Everyday language and its uses (use is the act of using something.) Often inconsiderately, this term incorrectly leads this term to other extinct animals such as pterosaurs, marine reptiles (mosasaurs, plesiosaurs, etc.) and mammalian reptiles such as dimetrodon that were not dinosaurs.