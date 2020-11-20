📰 Cells relax to control their division

A study on a marine invertebrate published in the journal Developmental Cell shows that embryonic cells relax before they divide. This is a surprising result since dividing animal cells are usually rigid. With approaches to coupling biophysics (biophysics is a discipline at the interface of physics and biology, where the tools for observing physical phenomena are applied to molecules of biological interest) and numerical simulations, the researchers have shown a role in this cellular relaxation Orientation (in the literal sense denotes or materializes the orientation of the Orient (sunrise at the equinox) and the cardinal points (north of the compass);) of the divisions. A simple and robust mechanism that could exist in other species.

When an animal cell prepares to divide, it enters a phase (the word phase can have several meanings, used in different fields and mainly in physics) of the specific cell cycle called mitosis, where it is in the Generally making a morphological change will be drastically rounded. Studies on cells isolated in culture (The UNESCO definition of culture is as follows [1] 🙂 showed that this mitotic rounding is achieved by increasing cell stiffness. These results have been extrapolated in vivo to multicellular contexts where the cell undergoing mitosis becomes rigid and resists external mechanical disturbances that could disrupt this fundamental process.

Figure: Mitotic cells are deformed by external forces.

Microscopy images (microscopy is the observation of a sample (placed in a flat microscopic specimen of small thickness) through the microscope …) fluorescent embryo (an embryo (from ancient Greek ἔμϐρυον / émbruon) is a developing organism from the first division of the egg or the zygote up to the stage in which the main …) of Phallusia mammillata with blue marked cells (blue (from the old High German “blao” = brilliant)) is one of three primary colors. Its wavelength is approximately 446-520 nm. The brightness varies from cyan to a darker shade like …) and centrosomes (which indicate the orientation of the next division). in yellow (There are (at least) five definitions of yellow that denote roughly the same color :).

A) The two poles of the embryo are asynchronous and create unequal forces in the embryo. Mitotic cells (circled in red) are stretched by non-mitotic cells (circled in green).

B) The two poles of the embryo are synchronous, the forces in the embryo are equal. All cells are in mitosis (circled in red (the color red corresponds to different definitions depending on the chromatic system used) and green) and show no deformation in the direction of a pole of the embryo.

Scale bar: 20 µm

© Benoit Godard and Alex McDougall



In a recent research work (Scientific research primarily refers to all measures for the generation and development of scientific knowledge. In a broader sense …) the Ascidian Phallusia mammillata was used as a model organism to ” examine the mitotic rounding mechanism in a context (The context of an event includes the circumstances and conditions that surround it; the context of a word, phrase or text includes the words that The concept of context is traditionally derived from …) multicellular in vivo. The embryo of this marine invertebrate had two important properties for this project (a project is an irreversible commitment with an uncertain outcome, not reproducible a priori identically and requiring the support and integration of a large …): it evolves with a small number of cells (the concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical Number”) and shows a shift in the timing of the cell cycle between the two poles of the embryo.

The researchers measured the stiffness of the cells directly and found that they systematically soften as they enter mitosis. This process is even deeply embedded in these cells as they do so even when isolated from their neighbors. This relaxation is achieved by reducing the activity (the term activity can denote a profession.) A motor (A motor (from the Latin mōtor: “the one who moves”)) is a device that moves matter into it and brings power. This work works from a …) molecular energy, the protein (A protein is a biological macromolecule that consists of one or more chains of amino acids that are linked by …) myosin, the same, that allows our muscles to contract (A fiber is an elemental formation, plant or animal, of filamentous appearance, generally in the form of bundles.).

What can this cellular relaxation function in mitosis? To answer this question, the researchers first (time is a concept that was developed by humans in order to understand changes in the world.) Combined use (use is the act of using something.) Numerical simulations and biophysical experiments show that mitotic cells on one pole of the embryo are distorted by non-mitotic cells on the other pole, which they literally stretch. Then the manipulation of the forces present in the embryo by microinjection or microdissection techniques has shown that this deformation of the mitotic cells by the remote control of mechanical forces (The word control can have several meanings. It can be used as a synonym for examination, verification and mastery. ) in fine the alignment of the division (division is a law of composition that associates with two numbers the product of the first by the inversion of the second. If a number is not zero, the function “division by this number” is the … ) Cell.

The orientation of cell division by external mechanical forces is a common process in embryos or cell tissues. On the other hand, the mechanisms known up to then were very different and more complex than those discovered in the ascidian embryo, which appear simpler and more direct. In addition, certain indications in the scientific literature (a scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and who devotes himself to the study of a subject with the rigor and the scientific methods.) Suggests that this mechanism in other species could exist, especially since it appears to be extremely robust. Indeed, the relaxation of mitotic cells is the basis for the pattern of predetermined cell divisions that have existed in all ascidians for more than 400 million years.

