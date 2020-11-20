Analysis of tormented damages: a matter of confidence for Löw and DFB

Berlin (AP) – In his retirement oasis in Baden, painful days await Joachim Löw. With detailed treatment of Spain’s 0: 6 shame and shattered restart plans, the exhausted national coach should ensure the top DFB’s remaining confidence.

The head of the association, Fritz Keller, warned the head coach, very counted, that the gossip from Sevilla must be “carefully analyzed and the necessary conclusions drawn”. Until then, Löw will only work on probation, the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” wants to know. The 60-year-old does not yet have a “free ticket” to next year’s ME.

The German football association has given the national coach and his staff two weeks to submit an initial damage analysis, the “kicker” reported. The lessons should be discussed in a larger group, the “FAZ” reported. The next Presidium meeting is scheduled for December 4th. But what then? Despite the enormous public pressure, the expulsion of the world champion coach from 2014 seems as improbable as the resignation of Löw, to whom the DFB assembled at the head of the “Bild” pledged its support on the night of Seville .

There are plenty of indications that Löw will comment on the German lots for World Cup qualification as national coach on December 7 and then disappear into the next long break. Germany’s top soccer teacher doesn’t have to name his next international team until mid-March, so he can work with his domestic players for the last time before the European Championship training camp. “There’s no way you can do anything with the players,” Loew said of his outlook for the next four months.

Looking at the photos from Spain, however, the footballing nation is wondering if Löw still has the energy and innovative strength to lead the DFB squad to a successful ME. By remote diagnosis, national record holder Lothar Matthäus said the national coach was tired. “His public statements and statements are no longer as clear, precise and confident as they were a few years ago. And that reflects his team on the pitch, ”writes Matthäus in his Sky column.

The fact that Löw once again seemed partially apathetic at 0: 6 and refused his team a helping coaching during the fall, observers took as evidence the thesis of the exhausted national coach. In a quick kicker poll, 93.8% of participants voted against Löw. A poll by Forsa on behalf of RTL and ntv determined by a two-thirds majority that Breisgauer’s resignation was necessary.

In the industry, however, Löw has also been well received. “At the end of the day, there were players out there who certainly had a certain quality and in some cases a lot of experience. And if these guys don’t have access, you have to point the finger at them and not just Jogi Löw, ”ex-international Stefan Effenberg told the“ Sport1 ”internet portal. Former Bayern star Mehmet Scholl found out via ‘Bild’ that Löw had to ‘pay for what has gone wrong for years in training and in the younger generation’.

Julian Nagelsmann asked for more patience and objectivity. “We have to treat the centerpiece of German football in a more human way,” said the RB Leipzig coach, who himself is being treated as a possible national coach of the future. But the 33-year-old also knows the inner workings of business. Löw has virtually no credit after the 0: 6, the follow-up discussion has erupted again.

Ralf Rangnick (62), who has no contract, is an immediate solution, even though he himself has castigated speculation as a “bad habit”. For a post-EM change, successful Bayern coach Hansi Flick (55) is named DFB’s preferred contender, who was Löw’s most important assistant in the 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil. Thomas Tuchel (47) could also be available next summer after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires. Fan favorite Jürgen Klopp (53) is still too much in love with Liverpool at the moment.

But is the DFB even willing and able to develop a plan B for the coach question? The association has recently stumbled from one case to another, more recently a power struggle between association boss Keller and general secretary Friedrich Curtius has raged. DFB director Oliver Bierhoff, responsible for finding a successor to Löw, is a close companion of the national coach and has given him a job guarantee until at least until the European Championship.

The consequences of the headless and bloodless appearance in Spain will have a lasting effect. The pressure on Löw and the DFB is enormous. With every strong match between retired trio Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng, the endless debate over their return will ignite. Löw has three international matches in March and months at headquarters to seek out leaders and a viable defensive concept. Unless the DFB withdraws its confidence after the 0: 6 analysis.