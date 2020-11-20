Automated Guided Vehicle Market to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate in the Coming Years

One of the major factors responsible for the increasing sales of automated guided vehicles is the flourishing e-commerce industry, especially in the developing nations such as India, Brazil, and China. For instance, the automated guided vehicles are extensively used in the Amazon Inc. warehouses (more than 200,000 globally) for delivering large stacks of products to the workers. These automated vehicles follow a fixed path around the warehouse and are equipped with various sensors and devices which allow them to detect the obstacles in their path and avoid collisions with them.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is predicted to observe the fastest growth in the utilization of automated guided vehicles during the forecast period. This is mainly credited to the thriving consumer electronics, automotive, and e-commerce industries in the region. In addition to this, the logistics industry is predicted to exhibit huge expansion in the APAC region in the coming years, which will in turn, propel the demand for automated guided vehicles in the region in the upcoming years.

Some of the major players operating in the global automated guided vehicles market are Amerden Inc., SSI Schaefer Systems International DWC LLC, KUKA Group, Dematic Corporation, Toyota Industries Corporation, and Seegrid Corporation. These companies are increasingly focusing on product research and collaborations with other companies to enhance their product portfolio and increase their market share.