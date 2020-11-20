European Electric Bus Charging Station Market Drivers, Opportunities, and Trends in Coming Years

BusinessIndustriesInternationalSci-TechUncategorized

November 20, 2020
Various countries have now shifting towards mobility options that have less carbon emissions. As the awareness regarding the need for shifting to eco-friendly means is growing, people are widely opting for sustainable products. Owing to this, the penetration of electric vehicles has been growing considerably across the globe. While initially, electric cars and scooters have been in high demand, however, the adoption of electric buses has been growing as well all over the world, including the European region.

This is further leading to the growth of the European electric bus charging station market. The industry is still in the early phase and is highly dependent on government initiatives and schemes. Various programs, including grants, tax rebates, and subsidies, are being launched by governments of different countries for improving the electric bus infrastructure. For example, in Germany in May 2018, the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, and the Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) collectively allotted a fund of $82.7 million.

Geographically, the U.K. dominated the European electric bus charging station market, in terms of volume. The country is widely focusing on the establishment of a green mobility solution, and is accelerating the electrification of public transport. Moreover, the rate of adoption of electric buses is considerably in the country, owing to the support that is being offered by the government in the form of non-financial and financial incentives for procuring these vehicles and for developing related infrastructure.

In conclusion, the market is being driven by the growing adoption of electric vehicles and increasing government support.

EUROPE ELECTRIC BUS CHARGING STATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Depot Charging
  • Opportunity Charging
  • Others

Market Segmentation by Power

  • <50 kW
  • 50–150 kW
  • 150–450 kW
  • >450 kW

Market Segmentation by Charger

  • Off-Board
  • On-Board

Market Segmentation by Country

  • U.K.
  • Germany
  • Netherlands
  • Lithuania
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Poland
  • Sweden
  • Spain
  • France
  • Rest of Europe
