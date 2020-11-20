State Labor Ministers Make Suggestions for Hartz IV Reform

Treat Hartz IV beneficiaries less harshly in certain aspects than before? No, say the labor ministers of four federal states. It is about the recognition of the work of life.

Düsseldorf / Munich (dpa) – Labor ministers from four federal states have come out in favor of treating Hartz IV beneficiaries less harshly than before in certain aspects.

The politicians of the Union of North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, for example, propose in a catalog of demands to the federal government that the beneficiaries of basic security can keep more than savings and other physical assets than before. The “Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung” (“WAZ”), the “Augsburger Allgemeine” as well as the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten” have reported on proposals for reform of the Hartz IV rules.

People should “not have to use every penny they have earned themselves that they have drained over the years before they are eligible for state aid,” said NRW’s Minister of Labor, Karl-Josef Laumann (CDU), explaining the proposal to the “WAZ”. It is about the recognition of the work of life.

In addition, tax exemptions for supplements should be increased. It refers to people who earn so little money from their work that they need government support. In the future, they should be able to earn more without their benefits being reduced. From the point of view of Bavarian Minister of Labor Carolina Trautner (CSU), this could inspire those concerned not only to accept mini-jobs of 450 euros, but also to seek better paying jobs, as she said. in “Augsburger Allgemeine”. Baden-Württemberg Labor Minister Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Department Head Harry Glawe (both CDUs) also participated in the list of demands.

In 2019, the Federal Constitutional Court limited the possible sanctions against Hartz IV beneficiaries and declared that benefit cuts that threatened breaches of obligations were partially unconstitutional. According to the key issues document, sanctions should continue to be imposed on beneficiaries. They should be re-regulated, in order to be “constitutionally safe” as it is called. The benefits of the Hartz IV Standard Rate should normally not be reduced by more than 30 percent, and a difficulty test is provided.

In extreme cases, however, the sword of punishment should be even sharper: people who consistently deny reasonable employment should, in extreme cases, even get services completely cut. According to the newspaper, these persistent refusals are only a very small group of people.