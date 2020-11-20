Rangnick on National Coaches Debate: “Doesn’t Belong”

Sports

November 20, 2020

Berlin (dpa) – After the German national football team lost 6-0 in Spain, Ralf Rangnick again declined to comment on his own ambitions for the position of national coach.

On “RTL Spendenmarathon”, when asked if he would be ready, Rangnick said: “This is not correct. We have a national coach who has done a good job so far. It is not appropriate to talk about it. “

After the biggest defeat for a DFB team in 89 years, discussions are growing again about national coach Joachim Löw. After their return from the Nations League match in Seville, DFB President Fritz Keller and DFB Director Oliver Bierhoff spoke with Löw about the situation in Munich on Wednesday. A separation from the 60-year-old or his resignation should not be a problem.

Regarding a possible offer from the German Football Association, Rangnick said: “No one can know. I let him come to me and I myself am very excited. “The 62-year-old was most recently active as coach and sporting director of RB Leipzig and is currently unemployed. Löw’s contract runs until the end of the World Cup in Qatar in two years. moment, however, a farewell already seems possible after next year’s European Championship.

