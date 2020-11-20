Micromobility Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2025

Today, people have a number of transportation facilities to choose from as per their convenience. If someone is not inclined towards buying a private car, they can still enjoy the benefits by availing ride hailing services. The emergence of companies such as Ola and Uber has further made these services relatively cheap. Moreover, as the disposable income of people is increasing, they can easily opt for ride hailing or carsharing services. These mobility services, however, have not been successful when it comes to first and last-mile transportation, as the cost for such short distances become quite high for the average person.

This is where micromobility solutions can come into play, since these services allow people to cover distances that are less than 5 miles per trip. In addition to this, micromobility services are cheaper than ride hailing or carsharing services. Take for example, the revenue structure of bike sharing services, which is $0.5 initially, with an additional cost of $0.5 per 30 minutes. Attributed to these factors, the global micromobility market is predicted to generate a revenue of about $9.8 billion by 2025, increasing from $3.0 billion in 2018, progressing at a 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025).

Request to Get the Sample Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/micromobility-market/report-sample

If bike sharing services are considered, Asia-Pacific (APAC) emerged as the largest micromobility market in the past, which is majorly attributed to the presence of major bike sharing companies in the region, such as ofo, Hello-Bike, and Mobike. In addition to this, the low cost of these services is are also leading to their growing adoption in APAC. In North America, the demand for kick scooter services has been considerably high, which is owing to the presence of major companies in the region. Apart from this, the demand for scooter sharing and biker sharing services is also expected to increase considerably in North America in the near future./

In conclusion, the growing demand for first and last-mile connectivity and low cost of bike and scooter sharing services are resulting in the growing adoption of micromobility solutions.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report@ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=micromobility-market

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Micromobility market.

This study covers

· Historical and the present size of the Micromobility market

· Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2017-2025

· Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

· Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

· Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

· Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential