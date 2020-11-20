Mexico to legalize cannabis

Possession of up to 28 grams of marijuana for recreational purposes: Mexico wants to be the third state after Uruguay and Canada to allow the use of this drug nationally.

Mexico City (AP) – The Mexican Senate has approved the approval of recreational cannabis. The Upper House of Parliament passed a bill regulating the use and trade of marijuana by 82 to 18 votes to 18, with seven abstentions.

The Supreme Court of the North American country ordered such a law last year.

The approval of the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, is still lacking. Mexico is said to be the third country after Uruguay and Canada, and with nearly 130 million people by far the most populous country to allow the recreational use of the herbal drug.

The law allows adults, among others, to possess up to 28 grams of marijuana, purchase it from licensed stores, and grow up to four cannabis plants for their own consumption. Restrictions apply to consumption in public, for example.

The country’s highest court ruled that the 100-year-old absolute ban violated the right to free development of one’s personality. The judges had given Congress until April 15 to pass a corresponding law. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has been extended until December 15.

Supporters of the law have argued that the release could also harm powerful drug cartels. Campaigners for the legalization of marijuana spoke out against the project because, among other things, it gives the industry more rights than the consumer.