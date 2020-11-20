Unpublished book by Tolkien, author of “The Lord of the Rings”, to be published

“The Nature of Middle-earth” is released in bookstores in 2021. It brings together essays on Middle-Earth, a fantastic universe created by the writer.

It will be released next year.

Good news for fans of “The Lord of the Rings” or “The Hobbit”. A new book by JRR Tolkien will be published in 2021, with unpublished essays that have been compiled to create “The Nature of Middle-Earth”.

As the title suggests, this is a collection of texts that give more information and context on Middle-earth, the fantastic universe created by the British author. Among the themes are the immortality and reincarnation of the elves, but also the geography of Gondor. They were written over several decades until the year Tolkien died in 1973.

This book has been approved by Tolkien Estate and has been edited by Carl F. Hostette, a specialist in the author’s work, in collaboration with Christopher Tolkien, son of the writer who died in January of this year, at the age 95. It is not yet known when when it will be released or when it will arrive in Portugal.