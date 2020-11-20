XXL ski jumping season: you have to know it at the start |

Wisla (dpa) – It’s starting again this weekend: ski jumpers start their World Cup winter after a long summer break. The season will not only be very special due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The German news agency answers the most important questions before the start.

How is the corona crisis affecting the ski jumping season?

The impact on the World Cup schedule is currently still surprisingly small. With the exception of the World Cup in Japan, no competition has been canceled so far. The Olympic dress rehearsal in China is questionable. On the other hand, a lot has changed for riders when it comes to procedures: competitions will likely take place in empty or lightly occupied stands. In addition, those around ski jumping want to be as tight as possible. Teams and supervisors take charter pilots to World Cup resorts in Finland and Russia and to the Ski-Flying World Championships in Slovenia. In addition, the teams are accommodated in their own hotels.

What are the highlights of this winter?

The season is full of highlights and title chances for Markus Eisenbichler, Karl Geiger and their colleagues. The first highlight is the World Ski Flying Championships, which have been postponed from March 10 to December 13. Towards the end of the year, the Four Hills Tournament follows as usual, before the World Championship in Oberstdorf is scheduled from February 23 to March 7. “The Home World Cup has the highest priority,” said national coach Stefan Horngacher. His best jumper last season doesn’t want to commit to just one main goal. “To put it bluntly: I want to take what works,” Geiger said.

How are the German riders?

At the German Championships in October, Eisenbichler showed up in very good shape. The 29-year-old has won with confidence and is Germany’s biggest prospect at the start of the World Cup. Eisenbichler had “found a very good rhythm” this summer, praised Horngacher. Geiger, who finished second in the overall World Cup standings last season, was recently seeking his optimal condition. “It’s not like last year,” he said after his third place at the championships.

There are many question marks behind the two top jumpers. The same is not to be expected from Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger when he returns after a long break after a cruciate ligament rupture, and Severin Freund, who has suffered from multiple injuries, is still missing much to be among the best in the world.

Who are the biggest international competitors?

Horngacher counts with the “usual suspects” in the battle for the podium – and names among others the Poles Dawid Kubacki and Kamil Stoch, as well as the strong Norwegians, Austrians, Slovenes and Japanese. The evaluation is particularly difficult this year, as there have been no joint competitions and hardly any point of contact in the summer because of the crown. “I haven’t seen Stefan Kraft and Ryoyu Kobayashi in the whole year since they all flew to Trondheim,” Geiger said of the Austrian World Cup winner and the Japanese who won. the four hills tournament in 2018/19. In Trondheim, the previous season was canceled in mid-March.

Where to watch ski jumping on TV?

ARD and ZDF once again share reports on public broadcasters. Eurosport will also broadcast the jump. There have been some changes in terms of the personnel in front of the camera and behind the microphones: Sven Hannawald, the last winner of the German tour to date, moved to ARD as an expert after the departure of Dieter Thoma. At Eurosport, longtime national coach Werner Schuster takes over from Hannawald.