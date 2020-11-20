Why is Middle Eastern Dermal Fillers Market Booming in Saudi Arabia?

The soaring geriatric population is one of the major factors propelling the demand for dermal fillers in the Middle East, owing to the fact that with increasing age, the body starts registering reduction in glandular and vascular tissues and loss of fibrous tissue. As per the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the share of the people aged 60 years and above in Saudi Arabia is expected to be 25% of the total population of the country by the end of 2050.

The other major factors fuelling the rise in the demand for dermal fillers in the Middle East are the increasing prevalence of skin diseases, rising disposable income of the people, and soaring awareness about scar treatment amongst the people, in the region. In several Middle Eastern countries such as the U.A.E., the climate remains hot and sunny throughout the year and this causes a high occurrence rate of skin ailments and problems such as summer rash, sun burn, dry skin, and summer acne amongst the people, which in turn, boosts the demand for dermal fillers in the country.

Driven by the above-mentioned factors, the value of the Middle Eastern dermal fillers market is expected to rise from $34.3 million to $67.7 million from 2017 to 2023. The market is set to advance at an 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). There are multiple types of dermal fillers available in the market — hyaluronic acid-based, synthetic polymer-based, hydroxylapatite-based, and collagen-based fillers. Amongst these, hyaluronic acid-based fillers are expected to record the fastest growth in utilization in the various Middle Eastern countries during the forecast period, as they hydrate the skin and raise the skin volume by attracting water.