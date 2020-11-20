Global Clinical Decision Suport System (CDSS) Market Set for Lucrative Growth in Coming Years

The burgeoning requirement for advanced healthcare information systems, soaring investments being made by HIT players, the rising demand for remote patient monitoring services, and the ballooning support from various government agencies and organizations are the main factors driving the expansion of the global clinical decision support system (CDSS) market. According to the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the market would grow exponentially in the coming years.

One of the biggest factors fueling the advancement of the CDSS market is the soaring geriatric population across the world. According to the global aging population report published by United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), the global population of the people aged 60 years and above is increasing rapidly. The share of geriatric people in the global population was 9.2% in 1990 and it is predicted to rise to 11.7% in 2013.

This would be because of the presence of well-developed healthcare facilities and infrastructure, growing healthcare spending, surging geriatric population, and the increasing incidence of lifestyle-associated and chronic diseases in the region. In addition to these factors, the growing public awareness about the advanced and innovative applications of CDSSs are also propelling the expansion of the market in this region. Apart from North America, the market is also registering huge expansion in Europe.