Wound Closure Products Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth

The volume of surgeries all across the globe is rising rapidly, which can be attributed to the surging prevalence of chronic diseases and road accidents. Several chronic diseases need surgical intervention as medication alone cannot help in managing the disease. In addition to this, the number of vehicles on the roads is growing, owing to the increasing purchasing power of people, which, in turn, is leading to the surging number of road accidents. In severe cases, a person needs to go through a surgical procedure in order to avoid any complications.

It is because of all these factors that the demand for wound closure products is growing rapidly. These products are specifically designed for helping in closing wounds by making sure that the edges of wound tissue are manipulated to stick together. Different wound closure products are utilized according to the types of wound. Owing to all these factors, the global wound closure products market is expected to advance at a substantial rate in the near future. The various types of products used for the process are wound closure strips, sutures, surgical staples, hemostats, and adhesive and tissue sealants.

The largest demand in the past was created for sutures, including both non-absorbable and absorbable, because of the rising incidence of chronic wounds and increasing volume of surgeries across the world. Chronic wounds, such as pressure ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, diabetic ulcers, post-surgical wounds, and traumatic ulcers, do not get healed in a timely manner as acute wounds and thus require specialized care, because of which wound closure products are needed for these wounds. Other than this, the demand for hemostats, such as collagen-based, thrombin-based, gelatin-based, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based, and combination, is also expected to rise significantly in the near future. This can be ascribed to the better healing properties of these products.