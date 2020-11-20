“Wunderkind” and north-south duel: that’s what the league is talking about

Can Schalke finally end the black series? Stay with the north-south hit Bremen vs. Bavaria just as it was? And how is “the child prodigy” Moukoko doing during his Bundesliga debut? The 8th day promises excitement again in many places.

Berlin (dpa) – The league starts: after the international break, which the clubs did not like at all, the daily life of the Bundesliga returns. Seven matches are on the schedule for Saturday – evergreen foliage on the Isar is certainly one of the attractions of Day 8.

WELL-BEING ENEMIES: The 6-0 draw against Spain left Manuel Neuer stunned. But Germany’s record national goalkeeper can leave Nations League frustration behind his 96th international game: Werder are waiting. Bremen is something like Bayern’s favorite opponent. Munich have won the last 19 Bundesliga games against the North Germans. Why should something change on Saturday (3:30 p.m.)? Florian Kohfeldt hopes for Isar coup in his 100th Bundesliga game as coach, Hansi Flick does not want to do him a favor in Bayern’s 50th competitive game as coach.

CORONA ALARM: Seven professionals from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim have recently tested positive. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß has to improvise against his rival VfB Stuttgart on Saturday (3.30 p.m. / Sky). This is what painfully missing striker Andrej Kramaric represents after missing seven competitive games ahead of his return. The Kraichgauers, who have not been victorious in five matches, would have liked to postpone the game until Sunday as some domestic players did not return until Thursday. The DFL, however, rejected the request.

CAN SCHALKE DO IT THIS TIME? Rather improbable. Wolfsburg have been much stronger and much more stable than Schalke this season. The unrest around coach Oliver Glasner at Wolfsburg could only give hope. The relationship with sporting director Jörg Schmadtke is said to be strained. More recently, the coach caused a stir by criticizing the VW Club transfer policy. So far, however, this has not been carried over to the square. Schalke, however, looked extremely fragile even after the change of coach (Manuel Baum for David Wagner). The return of previously injured Suat Serdar may help.

BAYER ANGER ABOUT THE INJURED: Bayer coach Peter Bosz was really angry. “If you want to injure yourself you can do it that way,” said Leverkusen coach after the serious lower back injury suffered by Argentina’s Exequiel Palacios in the World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay. The midfielder is the third South American after Santiago Arias (Colombia) and Charles Aranguiz (Chile), injured in an international match and due to take a break. Even the Brazilian Paulinho is not ready to leave after a tear in the cruciate ligament. In Bielefeld, coach Bosz in Wendell (Brazil) and Lucas Alario (Argentina) are still available with two South Americans.

MOUKOKO DEBUT: He is finally 16 years old. With much praise, Youssoufa Moukoko, who is widely hailed as a “child prodigy”, could be in Borussia Dortmund’s squad for the first time in the game at Hertha BSC on Saturday. In the junior Bundesliga the striker has recently looked under-defended, in 73 top-level U17 and U19 games he has scored an incredible 127 times. Even for the national coach Joachim Löw, the German-Cameroonian is “a grenade”.

CAN FIRES LOSE AGAIN? Mainz coach Jan-Moritz Lichte’s previous Bundesliga record reads modestly: five games, zero wins, one point and last place in the table. A guest appearance in Freiburg on Sunday is expected to be a trend for the 40-year-old. Regarding his role as head coach, he told the kicker: “I really appreciate him, although it would probably be even more fun if you win games.” If he succeeds with Mainz he “will probably do it a bit longer – that’s my goal for now,” added the coach.