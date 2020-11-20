Party Congress Online: Greens Advise Political Program

Berlin (dpa) – Three days of program discussions – and a bit of harmonization in the year of the super elections: The Greens meet on Friday for a digital conference of the federal party.

Federal political director Michael Kellner had announced in advance that delegates would join more than 700 living and working rooms – and promised “exciting debates” and many votes. When it comes to topics like genetic engineering, things could heat up, if possible during a video conference.

Because only the party executive and the presidium are on site in a room in Berlin, which also serves as a dissemination center. Friday will begin with a speech by party leader Annalena Baerbock, the guest speaker will include opposition politician Svetlana Tichanowskaja from Belarus (Belarus).

The Greens actually wanted to meet in Karlsruhe, where the party was founded in 1980. In their 40th birthday, they want to adopt the Fourth Basic Program. Work began in the spring of 2018, shortly after Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck were elected to the party leadership.

A basic platform is not an electoral platform, but the enthusiastic Greens have tabled over 1,300 amendments. These are heart issues such as climate protection, referendums, basic income, the relationship with NATO or genetic engineering – the attitude towards new methods such as the Crispr / Cas gene scissors is also controversial within the parliamentary group. Some would like a clearer commitment to research and the opportunities offered by technology, while others tend to emphasize risk.

Even if it is not yet the electoral program and even less the candidate for chancellor or the candidate for chancellor of the Greens, the party is already starting the coming year with the regional elections and the federal elections to the autumn. The ambitious objective: to resume the fight with the Union, which has a lead of 16 to 19 percentage points in the surveys. The Union is a “pseudo giant,” Habeck told the newspapers of the media group Funke (Friday). “The high level of support for the Union is that of the Federal Chancellor. But Mrs Merkel will not be running again. “

The leader of the green parliamentary group, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, spoke with the editorial network Germany (RND / Friday) about a possible obstacle for the Greens: competition from the climate list, which goes to national elections in the Baden-Württemberg, and critics of climate activists who support the Greens – of course consider too ambitious. “We Greens are doing what is possible and we are fighting for every tenth of a degree,” Goering-Eckardt told them. “We found it out for ourselves: radical demands alone don’t help, they have to be implemented.” This party congress will show: “The climate movement and the Greens are fighting for the same cause”.