UHT Processing Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Tetra Laval International S.A., GEA Group, Alfa Laval

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are

Albea Group

Amcor Ltd.

TESSA I.E.C

Koa Glass Co. Ltd.

The other players in the market are Tetra Laval International S.A., GEA Group, Alfa Laval, SPX Flow, Elecster Oyj, Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery, Microthermics, REDA S.P.A., Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery, Group, Stephan Machinery Gmbh, GOMA Engineering, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company, Inc., Bormioli Rocco Spa, MeadWestvaco Corp., Saint-Gobain, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi plc and A2 Corporation and many more.

The Global UHT (Ultra-High Temperature) Processing Market is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2025, from USD 2.70 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 12.87% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The UHT (ultra-high temperature) processing can be termed as food processing technology that is used to sterilize liquid food by heating them above 135 degree Celsius. The UHT is majorly used in processing the milk. But it can be also used in various other processes such as fruit juices, cream, soy milk, yogurt, wine, soups, honey, and stews and various other products. The UHT treatment requires both a sterilizer and an aseptic unit (for packaging the product). The purpose of this treatment is to maximise the destruction of microorganisms while minimal chemical changes in the product which means finding the optimal combination of temperature and processing time for different types of food. The UHT is largely used in dairy industry and according to an article published recently by Reed Business Information Limited in U.K., the dairy industry had market value of USD 179.13 tonnes in 2017 and had grown at 3.0% growth rate when compared to year 2016. Hence the growth in the dairy industries increased the use of UHT equipment which helps in the growth of the market.

Drivers and Restraints of the UHT Processing market

Increasing demand for food & beverage products with an extended shelf life

Marginal nutritional changes in products such as milk

Reduction in logistics and storage costs

Market Restraint:

High Capital Investment

Loss of nutritional value during the production process

Competitive Analysis:

UHT Processing MARKET Segmentation:

By Equipment Type

Heaters

Homogenizers

Flash Cooling

Aseptic Packaging

Others

By Mode of Equipment Operation

Direct UHT Processing

Indirect UHT Processing

By End-Product Form

Liquid

Semi-Liquid

By Application

Milk

Dairy Desserts

Juices

Soups

Others

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The UHT Processing market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend UHT Processing market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide UHT Processing market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of UHT Processingare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2027

