Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market Trends, Demand, Scope & forecast to 2026 focusing key players: Clarkson Specialty Lecithins, Austrade Inc., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd

“Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market by 2020-2026” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio and investment ideas.

to Avail deep insights of Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2017-2019), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2017-2019) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge North America, Inc., Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, LECICO GmbH, American Lecithin Company, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Novastell, Clarkson Specialty Lecithins, Austrade Inc., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd., GIIAVA among others.

An introduction of Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market 2020

Global sunflower de-oiled lecithin market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising health-conscious consumers due to hike in obesity cases is the major factor for the growth of the market. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The sunflower lecithin is an allergen free which is preferred substitute for soy lecithin in the European and Asian countries. Sunflower lecithin is used in bread, chocolate, instant products, biscuits, margarine and other food products. The sunflower lecithin can act as wetting agent, natural emulsifying agent, separating agent, stabilizer, antioxidant and dispersing agent. Crude lecithin is used for processing purpose in the food industry, which is a vital element for formula feeds and feed supplements intended for animal farming. The de-oiled sunflower lecithin powder comprises of a high concentration of phospholipids that can give very good results even used in less amount.

De-oiled sunflower lecithin is sustainable hypoallergenic and safe in nature. These are available in pale yellow color. Other benefits like lower linolenic acid and high phosphatidylcholine content provide more stability and excellent performance for applications in dietetic, food and pharmaceutical markets.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Application (Food, Feed, and Healthcare),

Form (Powdered De-Oiled Lecithin, Granulated De-Oiled Lecithin),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Rising demand for natural food additives will act as driving force for the market

Growing acceptance of sunflower-based lecithin is driving the growth of the market

Rising demand for convenience food will fuel the market growth

The rise in health-conscious consumers due to hike in obesity cases in developed regions such as North America and Europe will boost the market

Market Restraints

Replicability of de-oiled lecithin by synthetic alternatives will restrict the growth of the market

Adverse reactions of excess use of de-oiled lecithin can cause nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain, and other diseases which will hamper the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In March 2018, Cargill, Incorporated had introduced de-oiled rapeseed lecithin on rising consumers demand of clean and non-GMO ingredients. This help bakery and snacks manufacturers to offer the ingredient labels as per the requirements of consumers, at low price. This will increase the product portfolio as well as revenue of the company

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Sunflower De-Oiled Lecithin Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

