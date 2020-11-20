Sports Nutrition Market Trends, Demand, Scope & forecast to 2025 focusing key players: The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc

“Sports Nutrition Market by 2020-2025” research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Sports Nutrition Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio and investment ideas.

deep insights of Sports Nutrition Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2017-2019), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2017-2019) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are The Coca-Cola Company, Abbott Nutrition Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Glanbia Plc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Yakult Honsha Co Ltd, Post Holdings, Inc., GNC Holdings, Clif Bar & Company, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Arla Foods, McNeil Nutritionals, OMIRA Oberland Milchverwertung Ravensburg, Parmalat, lpro, Amul, Amy’s Kitchen, Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Crowley Foods, and Doves Farm Food, Fonterra among others.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Sports Nutrition Market: Segment Analysis

Product Type (Protein Powder, ISO Drink Powder, Capsule/Tablets, Supplement Powder, RTD Protein Drinks, ISO & Other Sports Drinks, Carbohydrate Drinks, Protein Bars, Carbohydrate/Energy Bars, Other Supplements),

End User (Athletes, Bodybuilders, Recreational Users, Lifestyle Users),

Distribution Channel (Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers, Small Retail, Drug & Specialty Stores, Fitness Institutions, Online & Others)

Unique structure of the report

The global sports nutrition market accounted to USD 29.7 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Sports nutrition is the study and practice of nutrition and diet for the improvement of athletic performance. Nutrition is an important part of many sports training regimens, being popular in strength sports. The study deals with the consumption of nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, supplements and organic substances which consists of carbohydrates, proteins and fats.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing demand for Sports Nutrition food products

Growing Urbanization

Availability of counterfeit products

Higher demand of Counterfeit Products

Competitive Landscape:

The global sports nutrition market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of sports nutrition market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Sports Nutrition Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Sports Nutrition Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Sports Nutrition Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Sports Nutrition Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

At the Last, Sports Nutrition industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

